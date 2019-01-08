Defense wins championships is one of the oldest clichés around and it served defending Class 5A champion East Ascension quite well last season.
The Spartans proved it still works in a pivotal single game situation Tuesday night. Defense was the catalyst for a 20-4 third-quarter run that snapped a halftime tie.
It ultimately gave East Ascension a 58-42 victory over Dutchtown in a District 5-5A girls basketball opener.
“At halftime, I reminded them that defense and rebounding were the things that would get them where they want to be,” EAHS coach Dennis Chandler said. “We played better in the second half than the first because defense leads to easy baskets. But we still have a long way to go. We need to play like that consistently.”
The victory was not as easy as it looked for the Spartans (11-2, 1-0). Dutchtown scored the first eight points of the game and led 14-11 after one quarter. Tristen Washington scored a game-high 17 points for EAHS in the game played at Dutchtown.
No one gained a clear advantage in the second quarter. The Spartans took their first lead at 15-14 on Aja Causey's jumper from the left corner with 5:18 left in the half.
The lead changed hands three more times. Another basket by Causey with a minute remaining tied it at 25-25 at halftime.
“Defense … it really is the most important thing for us,” Washington said. “Once we started to play tougher defense, the offense opened up and we got some easy baskets. The offense starts with the defense.”
By the time the Spartans surged past the Griffins in the third quarter, the number of turnovers were starting to pile up for Dutchtown. The Griffins had 12 third-quarter turnovers and ended the game with 30. DHS did not score in the first six and half minutes of the quarter.
East Ascension scored the first 16 points. After Chelsea Cain scored the first points of the half for DHS with 1:22 left in the third quarter it was 41-27. Causey added 13 and Diniaa McZeal 12 for EAHS. Zaria Harleaux, who finished with 11, was the lone double figures scorer for Dutchtown (10-11, 0-1). The Griffins have lost seven in a row.
Dutchtown did make one significant run in the fourth quarter. The Griffins got within nine at 49-40 on a bucket by Harleaux with 1:54 remaining.
“To hold them to 25 points in the first half was good,” Dutchtown coach Annette Lowery said. “We did not do the same things in the second half. We had way too many turnovers and we also got out-rebounded in the second half. They (East Ascension) did what they do.”