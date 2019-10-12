With Le’Veon Moss leading the way, Istrouma High crossed a couple of important milestones off its football to-do list.
Moss, a sophomore, ran for 228 yards on just eight carries and scored four touchdowns in the Indians’ 42-0 victory over Belaire Friday night.
It was Istrouma’s first victory since rejoining the varsity ranks this fall. The win also was the first in District 7-4A for the Indians (1-5, 1-0) of coach Jeremy Gradney.
DUNHAM 47, NORTHEAST 8: The seventh-ranked Tigers (5-1, 1-0) out-gained Northeast 409 to 128 in what was the District 8-2A opener for both teams Thursday night.
Nic Suire and Kalante Wilson combined for 163 of Dunham’s 271 rushing yards. Suire finished with 92 yards on 10 carries, including one TD run. Wilson added 71 yards on five carries and he also scored one TD.
Anthony Safford threw for two TDs and ran for 40 yards for another score for the winners.
UNIVERSITY 48, MENTORSHIP 12: The fourth-ranked Cubs (4-2, 3-0) jumped out to a 35-0 lead in the first quarter of the District 7-3A game also played Thursday night.
Seven different players scored touchdowns for U-High. Josh Slaughter’s 93-yard kickoff return for a TD opened the scoring and was the game’s biggest play.
MANDEVILLE 41, PONCHATOULA 40: In Ponchatoula, Caden Costa kicked a 19-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to give the Skippers (5-1, 3-0) the victory in a District 6-5A game played Saturday.
LSU commitment TJ Finley passed for 469 yards and four TDs to pace Ponchatoula (3-3, 2-1). Jacoby Mathews caught four passes for 152 yards and three TDs for the Green Wave.