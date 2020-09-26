At Crawfish Aquatics Pool
Girls
Team totals: 1. Baton Rouge High School 370 2. Episcopal High School 300 3. University High Swimming 287 4. Dutchtown High School 278 5. Parkview Baptist School 187 6. Denham Springs High School 156. 7. Ascension Christian High 83 8. Live Oak High School 79 9. West Feliciana 75 10. Brusly High School 45
Top individuals
200-yard medley relay: 1, Baton Rouge High School 2:03.57. 2, Dutchtown High School 2:06.71. 3, University High 2:08.27.
200 freestyle: 1, Rylee Moore, PBS-LA, 1:59.43. 2, Mary Nummy, Dutchtown-LA, 2:02.91. 3, Ema Lavigne, BRHS-LA, 2:08.48.
200 individual medley: 1, Elia Achberger, BRHS-LA, 2:22.88. 2, Kayda Geyer, University, 2:31.07. 3, Olivia Melancon, Episcopal BR-LA, 2:38.31.
50 freestyle: 1, Alexa Bennett, Episcopal BR-LA, 27.18. 2, Aasia Green, PBS-LA, 27.95. 3, Grace Ciesielski, Episcopal BR-LA, 28.67.
100 butterfly: 1, Rylee Moore, PBS-LA, 58.52. 2, Ella Dailey, Dutchtown-LA, 1:08.27. 3, Bailey Van Hoogstraten, University, 1:10.51.
100 freestyle: 1, Helen Wang, BRHS-LA, 58.47. 2, Abigail Gibson, Episcopal BR-LA, 58.89. 3, Stella Carmouche, Dutchtown-LA, 1:01.46.
500 freestyle: 1, Maddilyn Geyer, University, 5:22.57. 2, Elia Achberger, BRHS-LA, 5:45.04. 3, Bailey Van Hoogstraten, University, 5:58.70.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Episcopal High School 1:53.83. 2, University High 1:59.00. 3, Baton Rouge High 2:01.20.
100 backstroke: 1, Mary Nummy, Dutchtown-LA, 1:06.40. 2, Alyssa Pentas, PBS-LA, 1:11.30. 3, Heidi Feng, BRHS-LA, 1:12.35.
100 breaststroke: 1, Ema Lavigne, BRHS-LA, 1:10.31. 2, Maddilyn Geyer, University, 1:10.62. 3, Gibson, Abigail, Episcopal BR-LA, 1:19.28.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Episcopal 4:05.03. 2, Dutchtown 4:06.21. 3, Baton Rouge High 4:09.78.
Boys
Team totals: 1. Baton Rouge High School 478 2. Dutchtown High School 285 3. University High Swimming 250 4. Episcopal High School 176 5. Denham Springs High School 114 6. Brusly High School 93 6. West Feliciana 93 8. Parkview Baptist School 68 9. Plaquemine High School 29 10. Ascension Christian High 13 11. Live Oak High School 7
Top individuals
200 medley relay: 1, Baton Rouge High 1:46.97. 2, University High, 1:48.40. 3, Dutchtown 'A' 1:50.80.
200 freestyle: 1, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal BR-LA, 1:51.34. 2, Ben Naquin, Episcopal BR-LA, 1:56.36. 3, Gavin Lanka, BRHS-LA, 1:56.75.
200 IM: 1, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal BR-LA, 2:00.94. 2, Owen Leblanc, Dutchtown-LA, 2:02.66. 3, Brooks Moore, PBS-LA, 2:02.85.
50 freestyle: 1, Eric Abruzzino, Dutchtown-LA, 24.11. 2, Tae-Woo Webb, BRHS-LA, 24.64. 3, Jeremy Zuppardo, Dutchtown-LA, 25.43.
100 butterfly: 1, Richard Ge, BRHS-LA, 55.78. 2, Galvez, Tomas, BRHS-LA, 57.79. 3, Ben Naquin, Episcopal BR-LA, 58.07.
100 freestyle: 1, Owen Rodrigue, University, 51.34. 2, Jason Ge, BRHS-LA, 52.26. 3, Carson Crochet, Brusly-LA, 52.67.
500 freestyle: 1, Antoni Staszkiewicz, BRHS-LA, 5:08.03. 2, Evan Jurkovic, Episcopal BR-LA, 5:27.04. 3, Mathew Foret, BRHS-LA, 5:32.93.
200 freestyle relay: 1, University 1:37.44. 2, Baton Rouge High 1:37.75. 3, Dutchtown 1:42.42.
100 backstroke: 1, Christopher Richardson, University, 55.85. 2, Brooks Moore, PBS-LA, 57.15. 3, Gavin Lanka, BRHS-LA, 1:00.92.
100 breaststroke: 1, Owen Leblanc, Dutchtown-LA, 1:02.89. 2, Carson Crochet, Brusly-LA, 1:04.73. 3, Owen Rodrigue, University, 1:05.70.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Dutchtown 'A' 3:36.32. 2, Baton Rouge High 3:38.60. 3, Episcopal 'A' 3:40.23.