Class 5A/4A
1, Catholic (3-0): Last week’s win over U-High was not perfect, but it was good enough to move on unbeaten. Next up the District 2-15-5A Bears meet defending 4A champion Karr.
2, Scotlandville (3-0): After two easy wins, the Hornets earned some stripes with a win over a top 10-caliber team in Captain Shreve.
3, East Ascension (2-1): The Spartans bounced back from a Week 2 loss to oust Northwest. A game against 4A power Warren Easton this week is another big test.
4, Live Oak (3-0), Dutchtown (3-0) and Zachary (1-2): LOHS of 4-5A and DHS of 5-5A look to be on the way to making this season better than last. Meanwhile, Zachary of 4-5A got its first win over a Brandon, Miss., team that is ranked among the Magnolia state elite. Let’s see where the trajectory teams these three.
7, Central (3-0): Another unbeaten 4-5A team doesn’t have a marquee win. They get that chance this week vs. Southern Lab.
8, Denham Springs (1-2), Plaquemine (1-2), St. Amant (1-2) and Walker (1-2): These teams have all been up and down enough keep a seesaw going. Which ones break out and excell? We may soon see.
On the outside looking in: Tara (2-1), Livonia (2-1), St. Michael (1-2).
Class 3A and below
1, St. James (3-0): The District 9-3A Wildcats have been impressive each week and gave coach Robert Valdez his 100th career win last Friday.
2, Southern Lab (2-1) and Ascension Catholic (3-0): The two Class 1A powers are again steady and have earned their spot among the 1A best again. Rating them near the top of this list makes sense.
4, University (1-2): Yes, the 3A Cubs of 7-3A have lost two straight, but there is talent and potential beyond star player Jaquelin Roy. U-High should only get better.
5, Brusly (2-1) and Madison Prep (2-1): These two teams are part? Looks like they have a solid shot and will be part of an entertaining 7-3A race
7, Parkview Baptist (2-1): A come-from-behind win over Dunham in Week 3 may be just the thing the Eagles of first-year coach Stefan LeFors need to jump start their move back into 7-3A.
8, Dunham (2-1) and East Feliciana (2-1): Both 7-2A teams lost Week 3 games, so it will b interesting to see how they respond moving forward as their district season nears.
10, Episcopal (2-1): The Knights of 7-2A lost a shootout to highly-regarded Country Day last week and will look to get back on track this week.
On the outside looking in: Baker (1-1), Capitol (2-0), Catholic-PC (2-1_, East Iberville (3-0), Mentorship Academy (2-1).