SULPHUR — Pitching has been the calling card for Class 3A Lutcher and 2A Doyle high schools. And for good reason.
Top-seeded Doyle had a string of 50 scoreless innings snapped in its 11-1 semifinal win on Wednesday. Ace Kyle St. Pierre tossed a no-hitter in third-seeded Lutcher’s 4-0 semifinal victory, also Wednesday.
However, offense aplenty is the catch phrase the two coaches agree on before their Friday title games at the LHSAA Baseball tournament.
“I will put it to you this way … it is going to take more than four runs to win this one,” Lutcher coach Ryan Jensen said. “We're also going to throw Josh Oubre, another senior who throws strikes and always does a good job of giving us a chance to win. We have confidence in what we do.
“But the feel for this one is different. Sterlington will be the best team we have played all year. They can really swing it, they can bunt and they also run. You have to consider every possibility.”
Doyle (28-8) takes on No. 2 Rosepine (28-5) in the 2A final set for 10 a.m. Friday on Field 41 at McMurry Park. Lutcher (28-6) meets top-seeded Sterlington (31-4) in the 3A final also set for Field 41 at 6 p.m.
“We played those guys two years ago in the first round and they were freshmen and our guys were sophomores,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said. “They are all two years older, bigger, stronger and faster. When I look at it on paper, I think it is going to be a high scoring game.
“Rosepine scored nine runs in their (semifinal) game. They have guys in their lineup who really like to swing it just like we do. This is a different situation. There is no next game. Both teams are going push themselves as hard as possible.”
There is a local connection of note for Sterlington. Former St. Amant and major league all-star pitcher Ben Sheets is an assistant coach for the Panthers. Sheets’ son, infielder Seaver Sheets, is bound for Auburn and was 2 for 3 in the Panthers’ 7-3 semifinal win over Iowa. Josh Poche was the only player with two hits for Lutcher in its 4-0 semifinal win over Brusly.
Tyson Stewart, who had four RBIs, including a three-run double, paced Doyle on Wednesday. Ace Andrew Yuratich left Wednesday's win early and could start for the Tigers.