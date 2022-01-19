Adrian Garcia never has lacked for passion when it comes to carrying out his job as the St. Amant soccer coach. The Gators have become a statewide force over the 14 years with him on the sideline.
But it’s evident in Garcia’s voice that his 15th season is unlike any other after his return to full-time coaching duties after a “health scare” last season. No. 2 St. Amant (13-0-6, 1-0-2 in District 5-I) remains undefeated with four games left in the regular season.
“I appreciate being back so much more,” said Garcia, whose team tied parish rival East Ascension 1-1 on Tuesday. “I think I fuss a little less than I did before. I know the kids appreciate it. I just enjoy every moment.”
Garcia coached two games last season when a health issue arose, forcing him away from the sideline. Then-assistant coach Collin Yammarino took over and guided St. Amant to a district championship and Division I state quarterfinals appearance.
Garcia took time away from the game, only attending St. Amant’s senior night where he stayed for about a half. He watched games if they were streamed on the internet, but his well-being was of paramount importance.
“It was sad that I missed out, but I’m glad they didn’t miss out on their experience,” Garcia said. “Collin did a fantastic job. You trust people and you’ve tried to set the right standard early on.
"God was pretty much in control of dealing with my health, and I was trying to fight and hang on and focus on that.”
With a clean bill of health, Garcia has been delighted with the results of this year’s team. Adding another layer of enjoyment is that his son, Caden, is a sophomore starter at center-midfielder.
Garcia was certain defense would be St. Amant’s staple with senior Dillon Staal (11 shutouts) back in goal, but without a returning all-state forward for the first time in 12 years he knew generating enough offense would be a question mark.
The answer has been senior Holden David, a three-year defender whom Garcia moved to striker and leads St. Amant with 24 goals and eight assists. Soren Gaffney, a key threat on set pieces, and Leonardo Fuentes have four goals apiece, and senior winger Colby Forsyth has contributed a team-best 12 assists.
The team has further endeared itself to Garcia for its flair for the dramatic. In December, the Gators erased one-goal deficits in the final 10 minutes for 2-1 wins over Ben Franklin and Byrd while holding on for a 1-1 tie with St. Paul’s.
“As much as I want to say we’d be here, I did not,” Garcia said. “It’s been fun, it’s been an exciting season. Hopefully we can stay healthy, make a good run and represent our school in the playoffs the best we can.”