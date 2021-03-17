A year after the novel coronavirus pandemic forced the LHSAA to cancel its championship meet, high school powerlifting is back on its biggest Louisiana stage.
Just under 1,000 lifters are set to compete over the next three days, providing plenty of possibilities for the 2021 LHSAA Powerlifting Championship meet that begins Thursday in Monroe.
ULM’s Fant-Ewing Arena is the site of the annual meet. Competition begins at 9:30 a.m. each day and starts with small schools competition for boys teams in Divisions III, IV and V/Class 3A and below on Thursday. A total of 309 lifters are entered.
Girls teams in all five divisions are set for Friday with Lutcher set to put its string of 14 team titles in a row in Division III. Port Allen (Division IV) and Holden (Division V) also are expected to contend for titles in their respective classes. The girls competition will require 10 platforms to handle 470 competitors.
The meet concludes Saturday with boys competition for teams in Division I-II/Class 5A/4A. Three local Division I teams — Denham Springs, Dutchtown and Zachary — will be among those to watch. Each team has lifters capable of winning individual titles and could factor in the team standings. Saturday's session has 209 entrants.