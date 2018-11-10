A rematch of last year’s Class 5A title game and the first football playoff action for the area’s other two remaining defending LHSAA champions should make multiple second round/quarterfinal games worth watching Friday.
Sixth-seeded Zachary (9-2) travels to play No. 22 Hahnville (6-5) for a Class 5A second-round game that could be the most intriguing. Top-seeded University High (10-0) hosts No. 9 seed St. Louis Catholic (5-6) to open its title defense in the Division II select quarterfinals. Second-seeded Catholic (9-1) hosts No. 10 St. Augustine (6-5) at Memorial Stadium for a Division I quarterfinal that also is a rematch from a year ago.
“Hahnville is one of the top programs in the state and their place also is a special place to play,” ZHS coach David Brewerton said. “We’re excited about the game and looking forward to having that experience.”
A total of 19 local-area teams remain to play in the LHSAA’s nonselect second round and select quarterfinals. Third-seeded Dunham (9-0), the area’s other unbeaten team, also faces a key challenge in hosting No. 6 Catholic-New Iberia (10-1), the defending Division III champion.
Hahnville had a dynamic running back a year ago in Anthony “Pooka” Williams, now a freshman at Kansas. The addition of quarterback Andrew Robison, who gained eligibility through an arbitration case two weeks ago, is a difference-maker this time. It is the third time in four years that the teams have met in the playoffs. ZHS beat Hahnville in the quarterfinals en route to its first 5A title in 2015.
“Since he (Robison) became eligibility, their whole football team has taken it up a notch and is playing with so much confidence,” Brewerton said.
Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta ponders his team’s rematch with St. Aug as a special test with a familiar foe. A year ago, the Bears beat the Purple Knights 7-3, their smallest margin of victory on the way to their second LHSAA title in three years.
“The thing we know is that if we blink on defense, they can score,” Fertitta said. “This year their quarterback is a strong passing threat. This game may not be like the one last year.”
The list of other games includes two all-local match-ups — No. 6 St. Helena (9-2) at No. 22 Northeast (4-6) in Class 2A and No. 2 Ascension Catholic (10-1) at No. 10 Catholic-PC (8-2) in Division IV.
Also, No. 17 Baker (7-4) hosts a playoff game for the first time in 12 years. Top-seeded Iota (11-0) travels to play at BHS’ Wedge Kyes Stadium.
Top-seeded Southern Lab (10-1) of Division IV travels to the Monroe area to play No. 9 Ouachita Christian (8-3) in the quarterfinals.