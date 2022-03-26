Tanner Vadnais did what he needed to do in his first at-bat. Vadnais’ sacrifice fly to center field scored Reuben Williams as Dutchtown jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
Right-hander Nick Gisclair took it from there, striking out 12 and allowing four hits over six innings as Dutchtown claimed a business-like 6-1 nondistrict victory over Walker on Saturday in Walker.
“(Gisclair) pitches good with the lead,” Vadnais said. “I was just trying to do my job with a runner on third. You want to get them in any way possible.”
There were no towering home runs nor offensive barrages. Just three two-run innings for the Griffins (20-2), who are No. 2 in the LHSAA’s most recent Class 5A power ratings.
Vadnais did not have a hit, but epitomized DHS’ effort. The senior third baseman had three RBIs — two on sacrifice flies and the other a groundout.
“I did not have my best stuff today,” Gisclair said. “My curveball worked for me. I was able to find it early and it affected them.”
Will Delaune scored on an RBI double by Nathan Monceaux to make it 2-0 in the first inning. The Griffins added two runs each in the third and seventh innings.
Walker coach Randy Sandifer complimented Gisclair and the Griffins. He also pondered what could have been.
Williams, Dutchtown’s designated hitter, drew a leadoff walk and stole second on a close play that Sandifer questioned the umpires about.
“The call at second base kind of set the tone,” Sandifer said. “If (Williams) is out and they don’t score, it’s maybe a different game.
“Bottom line for us was this … too many strikeouts. (Gisclair) threw harder than anyone we have seen this year. I remember looking at it in the fifth or sixth inning and both of us had the same number of guys in scoring position. You have to put the ball in play.”
Gisclair (5-0) entered the game with a 0.54 earned run average and did nothing to jeopardize it. No. 11 Walker (15-6) stranded runners in scoring position in four the first five innings.
Pitcher Caleb Webb (3-2) had two hits and an RBI to lead the Walker offense. Monceaux and Colin Dupre were 2 for 3 to lead the Dutchtown offense.
Dupre launched a one-out triple to center to jump start a two-run third inning. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Vadnais. Delaune followed with another triple to center and scored on single by Pierson Parent.
In the seventh, pinch hitter Ethan Mayeux reached on an infield single and moved around to third, thanks to bunt singles by Williams and Dupre. Mayeux scored on a wild pitch. Williams scored on Vadnais’ groundout.
Walker got its run off reliever Eli Fuselier in the bottom of the seventh. Casey Bryant singled and scored with one out and scored on single by Webb.
“The thing I love most about these guys is that they come out expecting to win every day,” Dutchtown coach Chris Schexnaydre said.