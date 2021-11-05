A new football field got christened with an old-school game.
Cole Poirrier scored the game’s lone touchdown with 6:07 remaining to complement a defense that held East Ascension to 173 yards.
It was just enough to lift St. Amant to a 10-6 victory over East Ascension in a District 5-5A finale played Friday night on East Ascension's new artificial turf at Spartan Stadium.
“We came in and knew what we had to do,” Gators linebacker Jax Melancon said. “We stayed focused all night, anticipated what they do and made plays.”
Poirrer completed 12 of 23 passes for 194 yards. None was bigger than a 42-yard completion to D’Andre Taylor that put the Gators deep in East Ascension territory, allowing them to consume all but 21 seconds of the final 4:41 of the game.
“Just a great effort by our guys all night long,” St. Amant coach David Oliver said. “An outstanding job by the defense. We did not change anything we do. They were locked in.”
How dominant were the Gators? The Spartans (5-3, 3-2) had one first down in the first half. Walter Samuel led EAHS with 88 yards rushing, more than half of which came on one play.
Spartans quarterback Troy Dunn was sacked several times and completed 5 of 14 passes. The Gators (7-2, 3-2) batted down multiple passes within reach of receivers.
“They had a well-executed game plan,” EAHS coach Darnell Lee said. “They ate up the clock, and No. 3 (Poirrier) was who we knew he was … a leader who makes plays. We didn’t play well enough to win it.”
The rivalry traditionally features big plays and game-changing turnovers. Neither were showcased in the first half that ended in a 3-3 tie.
A 19-yard punt return by the Gators’ Taylor jump-started St. Amant’s scoring drive at the EAHS 49. Poirrier’s 21-yard pass to Juantaz Paul got the Gators within striking distance.
Poirrier’s 24-yard field goal gave St. Amant a 3-0 lead with 5:18 left in the first quarter. The Gators QB also played a role in East Ascension’s score. On fourth-and-11 at the SAHS 5, Poirrier’s punt traveled 19 yards.
The Spartans got the ball just outside the red zone and did not get any closer. Evan Kern’s 38-yard field goal tied it 3-3 with 11:35 to go in the half.
A 54-yard run by Samuel energized the home crowd to open the second half, but the Spartans were unable to move the ball in the red zone again and got a 28-yard field goal from Kern to take a 6-3 lead.
St. Amant put together an eight-play, 68-yard drive that took more than six minutes off the clock. Poirrier, who finished with 64 yards rushing, did the heavy lifting with his legs in the red zone and scored on a 3-yard run to provide the winning points.
“We knew we had to get a touchdown, and no one on our sideline doubted that we could do it,” Poirrer said. “Heckuva game by our defense. Holding that team to six points is amazing.”