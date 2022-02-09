Santos Ramos Jr. did not get off to the fastest start in wrestling. But the East Ascension senior is laser-focused on a big finish.
“Coach (Patrick) Mahoney (EAHS coach) was my middle school P.E. teacher and he asked if I would like to wrestle for the club team.” Ramos recalls. “I filled out the paperwork but I did not go to practice until about three weeks later. I was not sure I was going to like. But I did, and I stayed with it.”
Santos (51-1) enters the Ochsner/LHSAA Wrestling State tournament as the No. 1 seed at 160 pounds in Division I. Already twice a semifinalist and now an undisputed team leader, Ramos seeks an elusive individual title and a podium finish for the Spartans.
The two-day LHSAA tourney begins Friday with multiple sessions for all three divisions at the Raising Cane’s River Center, with finals set for 5 p.m. Saturday.
“When he started at 11 years old I told Santos he could be the greatest wrestler to come out of here,” Mahoney said. “We try to set the bar high for our guys. He worked hard but a lot of it came naturally.
“That first year I had people ask to see his birth certificate and ask what grade he was ‘supposed’ to be in. Not only was he 11, but he was also a 4.0 student.”
In the years since, not much has changed. Ramos is still an honor student who plans to major in a business-related field. It is tough for Mahoney to find teammates to spar with Ramos, whose only loss was to an out-of-state opponent.
“I still wrestle pretty much the same way I did when I was younger,” Ramos said. “You get stronger and improve the things you are good it.”
Like many of Mahoney’s wrestlers, Ramos uses a cradle a go-to move. It allows a competitor to put an opponent on their to enable a quick pin.
Ramos wowed the crowd with it at the Louisiana Classic held last month. Athleticism and experience explain how Ramos pinned an out-of-state competitor in the finals in a matter of seconds. The performance helped Ramos win the event’s prestigious Outstanding Wrestler Award.
“You watch what your opponent does,” Ramos said. “How does he use his hands? What tendencies does he have? You use that and figure out how to beat him.”
A year ago, the Spartans recorded their best finish ever in Division I, placing third -- two points ahead of traditional power Brother Martin. Though Brother Martin enters the meet as the favorite again, Mahoney is imploring his team to improve on last year’s finish. Two other local teams, Catholic High and Dutchtown, also figure to be in the mix of top teams.
“We have a group of guys seeded high,” Ramos said. “You have to execute and get through those early rounds. It is not easy, but this is what we have worked for.”