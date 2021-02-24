Defense wins championships is a sports cliché applied to many sports, including basketball and football.
University High girls soccer coach Melissa Ramsey believes it applies to her sport more than rest. In fact, she is banking on it Thursday.
“We are a very defensive-oriented team,” Ramsey said. “If you can keep the other team from scoring and find a way to score one goal yourself, that is all you need to win.”
The second-seeded Cubs (13-4-1) take on top-seeded Loyola of Shreveport (21-5-2) in the Division III girls soccer final that kicks off the second day of the LHSAA Soccer State Championships at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at SLU’s Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.
It is a rematch of the 2020 final that a third-seeded U-High team won by a 1-0 margin that Ramsey will happily accept on any night, including those when a title is on the line.
“Even more so than last year we rely on our defense,” Ramsey said. “Part of it is because we graduated 10 players. But I think it also fits the players we have. They go knowing what they need to do every time.”
In Loyola, the Cubs face a team that relies on a mix of ball control and direct strikes. Kennedy Jarrett has 35 goals to lead the Flyers. Two other players have 16 or more goals.
By contrast, midfielder Lily Mittendorf leads a balanced U-High attack with 10 goals, including the game-winner in the Cubs’ semifinal victory over District 5 rival St. Michael in the semifinals. On offense, the Cubs will employ their aggressive direct approach, launching the ball down field to gain a fast-break advantage.
“Loyola is a very skilled team,” Ramsey said. “They can play it either way. They can control the play and work to score. Or they can also be direct and launch the ball down field and make you chase them.
“They have a left-footed striker, which is something to prepare for. They give you a lot to prepare for. it has been a strange season with COVID that forced games to be canceled. But I do feel like our district and the schools other divisions we played did help prepare us.”
Mittendorf, the Cubs’ junior team captain, also said she believes her team is prepared.
“When it comes down to a playoff or a championship game skill is not the only thing that matters,” Mittendorf said. “Playing with heart and desire matters too. That is what we do.”