An odd number of teams prompted Madison Prep coach Jeff Jones to change for the format for the Chargers’ Rumble on the River tournament that begins Thursday.

Instead of a bracket tournament, the three-day event being played at Madison Prep and Scotlandville will be a round-robin event but will still feature teams from across the state.

Meanwhile, Walker’s Lady Cat girls tournament will use six sites across the metro area over three days for its round-robin tournament, also starting Thursday.

The showcase game at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Walker is unbeaten host Walker (13-0) against Parkway, which features one of the nation’s top 2023 prospects, Mikaylah Williams.

Also of note, the Liberty boys are headed to Las Vegas to play in the Tarkanian Classic, beginning Friday night, while the Zachary High boys tournament that began Wednesday continues through Saturday.

The title game for the Zachary tourney is set for 7 p.m. Saturday.

Rumble on the River

Action begins at 4 p.m. at both MPA and Scotlandville the first two days and at noon Saturday.

“We have a lot of teams — 21, but it is also a very good group of teams,” Jones said. “We decided to go round-robin and I feel like we have put together some competitive matchups within the group.”

The field of teams included reigning LHSAA champions Madison Prep (3A), Port Allen (2A), McMain (4A) and Jehovah-Jireh (Division V). Shreveport teams Woodlawn and Huntington also are part of the field.

Lady Cat tournament

The tournament will be played at Walker, Denham Springs and Dutchtown on Thursday. The sites expand to include Zachary, Denham Springs Freshman High and Brusly on Friday.

East Iberville (1A champion), Ouachita Christian (Division IV champion) and Liberty (Division II runners-up) are among the teams entering the three-day tourney with notable 2020-21 pedigrees.

Walker’s Friday game against Parkway will showcase Williams, a 6-foot guard who won a gold medal at the USA 18-under 3x3 tournament held in Hungary last summer.

Tarkanian Classic

Liberty will play in the Nike Gold division of this national tournament. The Patriots, a Division II semifinalist last season, meet Los Angeles-based Crossroads High at 9:25 p.m. Friday at Bishop Gorman High School.

Schedule

Boys

Varsity games typically start between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Belaire at Thrive Academy

Livonia at Brusly

East Iberville vs. Baker at Baker Middle School

Tournaments

Zachary tournament

At Zachary High

St. Amant vs. Patterson-Ellender winner, 3:30 p.m., Alexandria vs. Thibodaux, 5 p.m., Hahnville vs. H.L. Bourgeois-St. Martinville winner, 6:30 p.m., Zachary vs. David Thibodaux, 8 p.m.

Rumble on the River

At Madison Prep

Comeaux vs. Hamilton Christian, 4 p.m., Port Allen vs. East St. John, 5:30 p.m., Walker vs. East Ascension, 7 p.m., Madison Prep vs. McMain, 8:30 p.m.

At Scotlandville

Livonia vs. Hannan, 4 p.m., Southern Lab vs. Southside, 5:30 p.m., Scotlandville vs. Huntington, 7 p.m., Evangel vs. Lafayette Christian, 8:30 p.m.

At CSAL-MPA gym

Jehovah-Jireh vs. Riverside Academy, 5 p.m.

Friday

East St. John at Collegiate Baton Rouge

Woodlawn at Catholic-Pointe Coupee

Sarah Reed at Capitol

Catholic at Live Oak

Plaquemine at Denham Springs

Central Private at French Settlement

East Feliciana at Northeast

Slaughter Community Charter at West Feliciana

Baker at Central

Parkview Baptist vs. Mentorship Academy at Sports Academy

Tournaments

Zachary tournament

At Zachary High

Consolation game, 4:30 p.m., Semifinals at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Rumble on the River

At Madison Prep

Southern Lab vs. Jehovah-Jireh, 4 p.m., Evangel vs. Port Allen, 5:30 p.m., Woodlawn-Shreveport vs. Walker, 7 p.m., Madison Prep vs. Huntington, 8:30 p.m.

At Scotlandville

Hamilton Christian vs. Livonia, 4 p.m., Franklin vs. Hannan, 5:30 p.m., East St. John vs. Scotlandville, 7 p.m., McMain vs. East Ascension, 8:30 p.m.

At CSAL-MPA gym

Lafayette Christian vs. Riverside, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Terrebonne at Tara, 2 p.m.

University at St. Michael, 3 p.m.

Tournaments

Zachary tournament

At Zachary High

Consolation games at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Championship, 7 p.m.

Rumble on the River

At Madison Prep

Riverside vs. Comeaux, noon, Hannan vs. Huntington, 1:30 p.m., Southside vs. East St. John, 3 p.m., Madison Prep vs. Southern Lab, 4:30 p.m.

At Scotlandville

Hamilton Christian vs. Evangel, 1 p.m., Lafayette Christian vs. Livonia, 2:30 p.m., Scotlandville vs. Captain Shreve, 4 p.m., Walker vs. Franklin, 5:30 p.m.

Girls

Varsity games typically start between 6 and 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Donaldsonville at Southern Lab

Broadmoor at Collegiate Baton Rouge

Istrouma at Capitol

Tournament

Walker Lady Cat tournament

At Walker

Albany vs. Zachary, 5 p.m., Liberty vs. West Monroe, 6:30 p.m.

At Denham Springs

Scotlandville vs. Hahnville, 5 p.m., Denham Springs vs. Baker, 6:30 p.m.

At Dutchtown

Dutchtown vs. Ouachita Christian, 5 p.m.

Friday

St. John at St. Joseph’s Academy

Berwick at Thrive Academy

Plaquemine at Episcopal

Tournament

Walker Lady Cat tournament

At Walker

Ouachita Christian vs. Mandeville, 3 p.m., Warren Easton vs. Liberty, 4:15 p.m., Walker vs. Parkway, 5:30 p.m., Lafayette vs. East St. John, 6:45 p.m.

At Denham Springs Freshman High

Ursuline vs. East Iberville, 3 p.m., Gulfport vs. Albany, 4:15 p.m., Springfield vs. Assumption, 5:30 p.m., Denham Springs vs. White Castle, 6:45 p.m., H.L. Bourgeois vs. Franklin, 8 p.m.

At Brusly main gym

Delhi vs. Glen Oaks, 3 p.m., Parkview Baptist vs. Central, 4:15 p.m., Delhi vs. Carencro, 5:30 p.m., Port Allen vs. South Lafourche, 6:45 p.m., Brusly vs. St. Thomas More, 8 p.m.

At Brusly auxiliary gym

Dutchtown vs. Istrouma, 3 p.m., St. Amant vs. Baker, 4:15 p.m., Rayville vs. McKinley, 5:30 p.m., St. Martin’s vs. Elton, 6:45 p.m.

At Zachary

West Monroe vs. Hahnville, 3 p.m., Southwood vs. Karr, 4:15 p.m., Natchitoches Central vs. Scotlandville, 5:30 p.m., Zachary vs. Summerfield, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday

Tournament

Walker Lady Cat tournament

At Walker

Parkway vs. Gulfport, 9:30 a.m., Glen Oaks vs. St. Amant, 11 a.m., Walker vs. Carencro, 12:30 p.m., Scotlandville vs. Southwood, 2 p.m., Huntington vs. Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

At Denham Springs

Hahnville vs. Ursuline, 9:30 a.m., Assumption vs. Ouachita Christian, 11 a.m., South Lafourche vs. Istrouma, 12:30 p.m., Denham Springs vs. Summerfield, 2 p.m., H.L. Bourgeois vs. Springfield, 3:30 p.m.

At Brusly main gym

St. James vs. White Castle, 9:30 p.m., LaGrange vs. St. Martin’s, 11 a.m., Brusly vs. Mandeville, 12:30 p.m., LaGrange vs. Baker, 2 p.m.

At Brusly auxiliary gym

East Iberville vs. Dutchtown, 9:30 p.m., Elton vs. Parkview Baptist, 11 a.m., St. James vs. Central, 12:30 p.m., LaGrange vs. Baker, 2 p.m.

At Zachary

Rayville vs. Warren Easton, 9:30 a.m., Liberty vs. East St. John, 11 a.m., McKinley vs. Karr, 12:30 p.m., Zachary vs. Natchitoches Central, 2 p.m.

