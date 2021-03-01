HAMMOND — For a while, the odds were stacked against defending champion Doyle.
The Tigers trailed by 12 points in the first quarter and their leading scorer, Presleigh Scott, picked up three quick fouls.
Senior Elise Jones and eighth-grader Kylee Savant combined for 46 points as Doyle rallied to edge fifth-seeded Avoyelles Public Charter 65-61 in the first Class 2A semifinal game that helped open the LHSAA’s Girls Basketball tournament Monday night at SLU's University Center.
“I knew once Presleigh got her three fouls in the first quarter I had to step up for my team,” Jones said. “My shots just kept on falling in.
“They kept fouling my and I knew I had to make m. I have to give Kylee some credit, she really stepped up.”
Jones scored a game-high 31 points, making 11 of 23 shots from the floor and nine of 10 free throws for the top-seeded Tigers (28-4), who advance to play Lake Arthur, a 71-57 winner over Amite, in the title game set for 7:30 p.m. Friday. Jones also scored her 2,000th career point in the game.
Peyton Hines led Avoyelles Charter (26-7) with 26 points on 12 of 21 shooting. Ava Roy added 14 for the Vikings, who wanted to prove they belonged in their LHSAA tourney debut, falling just short of the victory.
“Although we did not win, I think we proved we belonged here,” Avoyelles coach Daniel Greenhouse said. “It came down to the last minute and that’s playoff basketball.
"I've got to give Elise Jones a lot of credit. She attacked us like ... nobody else has even gotten 30 on us."
Avoyelles used its pressure defense to put Doyle back on its heels early and built a 12-point lead in the first quarter. The Tigers tied it at 29-29 with 1:48 to go in the half on a layup by Cate Glascock. But AC led by four at 37-33 at the half.
A 3-pointer by Savant gave Doyle its first lead at 47-46 with 2:41 remaining the third quarter. The score was tied at 51-51 going into the final period.
The Tigers did not take the lead in the fourth quarter until Scott’s jumper with 3:02 left made it 61-59. Roy answered seconds later to tie it again. A Jones jumper have Doyle the lead for good with 1:48 remaining.
Scott, who had 12 points and 12 rebounds, took over the ball-handler in the final minute. She had two free throws with 22 seconds left to pad the lead.
“Wow, that was a super hard-fought game … Avoyelles played great,” Doyle coach Samantha White said. “It was tough from the tip to the end. They were ready to play.
“I am proud of my girls for fighting. When things are not going your way, you can roll over or you can fight. We fought. We’re excited to be back in the finals, but we’re not done.”