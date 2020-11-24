It can be hard trying to remember things that happened 14 years ago using any criteria, even in football.
As a point of reference, 2006 is a football era that probably seems to have been eons ago for local fans. Among other things, LSU was in its second year of the Les Miles era. For Istrouma High, in a season that also seems eons ago, the Indians hosted a playoff game, its last until this year.
Istrouma’s football program took a break while the school spent several years in Louisiana’s recovery school district, and eased its way back into varsity football. Last year, the Indians played their first varsity season since the school reopened, and earned respect by making the playoffs.
This year, the program took another step. Istrouma is seeded No. 15 in the Class 4A bracket, and will host No. 19 Pearl River (5-1, 1-1 in 9-4A) at 7 p.m. Friday.
“It's a tremendous blessing,” Istrouma coach Jeremy Gradney said. “The guys are 2-for-2 (making the playoffs) since we started back with varsity. This is our first time hosting, so it's even more exciting.”
Istrouma wrapped up its season with a 54-0 win over Broadmoor last week. After learning its season-opening loss to Madison Prep was a forfeit because of an ineligible player participating in the game, Istrouma finished with a 5-2 record, 3-1 in District 7-4A.
Of Istrouma’s seven games, five were shutouts. The Indians were on the winning end of three of those.
“The defense has been gelling,” Gradney said. “Those guys are getting to the ball. Our defensive staff is doing a good job of making sure we’re in position to be successful.”
On offense, Istrouma has found success behind the play of quarterback LeKendrick Self, and a trio of receivers — Yaman Jackson, De’Antwan Brown and Devonte Lathers.
Running back Le’Veon Moss, who has drawn recruiting interest from several colleges including LSU and Alabama, has had a quiet season. After an injury in the first game, Moss spent two games on the sidelines while in concussion protocol.
Self has completed 46 of 90 passes for 695 yards and seven touchdowns. His top receiver has been Jackson, who has 19 receptions for 555 yards, and six kickoff returns for 249 yards. All totaled, Jackson has scored nine touchdowns.
Jackson was at his best in a pivotal district game against Plaquemine. He caught seven passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns. Moss also had a 63-yard kickoff return, but Plaquemine went on to win 52-27.
“(Jackson) is having a tremendous season. He’s one of the top receivers in the metro area,” Gradney said.
Next up for Istrouma is a Pearl River team that relies on its rushing attack.
“(Pearl River) is a good team,” Gradney said. “They run the ball extremely well. They pass the ball, too, but they’re running game is their bread and butter. We just want to compete with them and try to slow them down so we have a chance.”
It's a chance Istrouma has earned to have while playing on its home field.