There is one notable byproduct to the strong LHSAA seeding placement for local Division I boys soccer teams — the chance for local teams to meet sooner rather than later in the playoffs.
For Division I, District 3 rivals Baton Rouge High and Zachary sooner means Friday. BRHS (12-6-6), the No. 14 seed, hosts No. 19 Zachary (15-6-4) for a bidistrict match set for 6 p.m.
“I was hoping things would end up a little more spread out,” BRHS coach Richard Harsch said. “Zachary is very good. I was hoping we would not have to play a team from our district in the first round or the second round.
“But we play Zachary and then the winner plays another district team, Catholic. But it does speak to the strength of our district. All of our teams except one made the playoffs.”
Second-seeded Denham Springs leads the list of District 3 teams headed to the playoffs. Catholic grabbed the No. 3 seed. Harsch said competition was close in most games.
For example, the one time BRHS and Zachary met, the contest ended 3-all. Harsch expects more of the same Friday night.
“Zachary has a couple of dynamic players and so do we,” Harsch said. “This one should be as good as the last one.”
Two Ascension Parish-based girls soccer teams also begin their playoff bids at home. St. Amant (15-6-2), the No. 11 seed, hosts No. 22 Sulphur (11-9-3) at 5:30 p.m. Meanwhile, ninth-seeded Dutchtown (11-5-3) hosts No. 24 H.L. Bourgeois (14-8-1) at 6 p.m.
Signees, etc.
Quarterback Shamar Smith of St. James signed with Nicholls State on Wednesday. A longtime Texas-San Antonio commitment, Smith will play wide receiver for the Colonels. The Wildcats’ DeAndre Keller, a defensive lineman, also signed with Nicholls.
• Live Oak kicker Cole Crenshaw was among the local players to sign with Arkansas-Monticello. Woodlawn defensive lineman Carl Owens and defensive back Jonero Scott, also signed with the Boll Weevils.