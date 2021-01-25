There always seems to be plenty on the line when Catholic High and Denham Springs face each other in soccer. The trend continues when the Bears host the Yellow Jackets for a contest that will decide the Division I, District 3 title.
“Whenever we play Denham it is always very tough and competitive,” Catholic coach JB Brunet said. “We have all the respect in the world for their program. We look forward to the challenge.”
Game time is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Catholic. The Bears (11-1) are No. 1 in the LHSAA’s most recent Division I power ratings. DSHS (11-3-2) is at No. 7. The last time the teams met, Catholic beat DSHS 5-1 in the playoff semifinals on the way to a runner-up finish in Division I.
Some key things have changed. Each team has its share of new starters. Denham Springs also has a new coach in former Yellow Jacket player Miller Hilliard, who took over for longtime coach Chris Thorne.
“I have all the confidence in my 11 guys and believe we can play with and beat anybody,” Hilliard said. “I think we both have skilled players and play similar styles that are exciting to watch. I believe we can win.”
Axel Agurcia leads Denham Springs with 26 goals. Blake Cook has nine goals to lead Catholic. Catholic’s Brunet has a more centric approach.
“Right now we are focused on us and how we can get better every day,” Brunet said. “This (match) is the our next step.”