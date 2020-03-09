Seems like old times? That is one way to characterize multiple LHSAA select boys basketball semifinals Tuesday night.
At the forefront is a Division II game that sends third-seeded De La Salle (28-5) to No. 2 University High (28-6). The teams played in a semifinal two years ago and a title game three years ago. The list of semifinals also includes new matchups for Division I Catholic, along with Division III Dunham and Episcopal.
“This is some familiarity,” U-High coach Joe Spencer said. “Two years ago when we played in the semifinals both teams had younger guys who played. Now I think we both have seven seniors, plus we play a similar style.”
The Cubs host the Cavaliers in one of six select semifinals involving local teams that start at 7 p.m. The Dunham School (20-10), the top seed in Division III hosts No. 5 Newman (23-8), while in Division V two games are set locally — top-seeded Jehovah-Jireh (26-18) hosts No. 4 Episcopal School of Acadiana (18-14) at Istrouma and second-seeded Runnels (17-23) hosts No. 3 Family Christian (26-17) for an all-local Division V semifinal that also is a rematch of a game played last month.
Catholic High (30-4) and Episcopal (26-7) travel. The Bears face second-seeded St. Augustine (30-1) in New Orleans. Episcopal travels to Lafayette to take on second-seeded Lafayette Christian (24-9).
The U-High-De La Salle matchup played out at the LHSAA tourney in Lake Charles in 2017 and 2018. The Cavaliers won the Division II title 81-69 in 2017, ending a string of three LHSAA titles for U-High.
Spencer says both teams rely on balance. Seniors Milan Mejia (12.5 points a game) and DJ Morton (10.5) are the only Cubs averaging in double figures.
“I think the teams match up well and we both play hard,” Spencer said. “It should be a good one.”
DIVISION I: Kentrell Garnett scored 24 points for No. 3 Catholic in its quarterfinal win. The pressure will be on the Bears, who forced 20 first-half turnovers. Jaron Pierre leads a St. Augustine team that has won 25 games in a row.
DIVISION III: Dunham looks to advance to the title game for a fourth straight season. Carlos Stewart leads the Tigers with a 28.2 scoring average. Newman also has a top junior scorer in Javon Ruffin, who averages 22 points per game.
Third-seeded Episcopal, led by guard Ricky Volland (16.1), plays Lafayette Christian, a longtime Division IV power, is in its first Division III season. Victor Dupre and Billy Francis Jr. average 18 points apiece for LCA.
DIVISION V: Family Christian lost to Runnels 70-58 last month. FCA makes its first semifinal appearance since 2011. Adam Mercier leads the Flames with a 15.2 average. Ben Holliday scored 25 for Runnels in the quarterfinals.
Jehovah-Jireh played ESA two years ago in the semifinals. John-Paul Ricks (24.0) and Brandon Harton (19.0) are the top scorers for JCA. Henry Shuffler (18.0) leads ESA.