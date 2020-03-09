NO.sugarbowlboys.010520.19.jpg
Dunham's Carlos Stewart (1) takes a three-point shot against Booker T. Washington High School during the state bracket championship game of the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic boys basketball tournament at the Alario Center in Westwego, La., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

 PHOTO BY SHAWN FINK

Seems like old times? That is one way to characterize multiple LHSAA select boys basketball semifinals Tuesday night.

At the forefront is a Division II game that sends third-seeded De La Salle (28-5) to No. 2 University High (28-6). The teams played in a semifinal two years ago and a title game three years ago. The list of semifinals also includes new matchups for Division I Catholic, along with Division III Dunham and Episcopal.

“This is some familiarity,” U-High coach Joe Spencer said. “Two years ago when we played in the semifinals both teams had younger guys who played. Now I think we both have seven seniors, plus we play a similar style.”

The Cubs host the Cavaliers in one of six select semifinals involving local teams that start at 7 p.m. The Dunham School (20-10), the top seed in Division III hosts No. 5 Newman (23-8), while in Division V two games are set locally — top-seeded Jehovah-Jireh (26-18) hosts No. 4 Episcopal School of Acadiana (18-14) at Istrouma and second-seeded Runnels (17-23) hosts No. 3 Family Christian (26-17) for an all-local Division V semifinal that also is a rematch of a game played last month.

Catholic High (30-4) and Episcopal (26-7) travel. The Bears face second-seeded St. Augustine (30-1) in New Orleans. Episcopal travels to Lafayette to take on second-seeded Lafayette Christian (24-9).

The U-High-De La Salle matchup played out at the LHSAA tourney in Lake Charles in 2017 and 2018. The Cavaliers won the Division II title 81-69 in 2017, ending a string of three LHSAA titles for U-High.

Spencer says both teams rely on balance. Seniors Milan Mejia (12.5 points a game) and DJ Morton (10.5) are the only Cubs averaging in double figures.

“I think the teams match up well and we both play hard,” Spencer said. “It should be a good one.”

DIVISION I: Kentrell Garnett scored 24 points for No. 3 Catholic in its quarterfinal win. The pressure will be on the Bears, who forced 20 first-half turnovers. Jaron Pierre leads a St. Augustine team that has won 25 games in a row.

DIVISION III: Dunham looks to advance to the title game for a fourth straight season. Carlos Stewart leads the Tigers with a 28.2 scoring average. Newman also has a top junior scorer in Javon Ruffin, who averages 22 points per game.

Third-seeded Episcopal, led by guard Ricky Volland (16.1), plays Lafayette Christian, a longtime Division IV power, is in its first Division III season. Victor Dupre and Billy Francis Jr. average 18 points apiece for LCA.

DIVISION V: Family Christian lost to Runnels 70-58 last month. FCA makes its first semifinal appearance since 2011. Adam Mercier leads the Flames with a 15.2 average. Ben Holliday scored 25 for Runnels in the quarterfinals.

Jehovah-Jireh played ESA two years ago in the semifinals. John-Paul Ricks (24.0) and Brandon Harton (19.0) are the top scorers for JCA. Henry Shuffler (18.0) leads ESA.

