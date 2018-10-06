Class 5A
1. John Curtis (6-0) beat Jesuit 23-0
2. West Monroe (6-0) beat Ruston 45-21
3. East Ascension (6-0) beat Dutchtown 37-23
4. Acadiana (5-1) lost to Comeaux 31-30
5. Catholic-BR (5-1) beat St. Amant 51-21
6. Destrehan (5-1) beat East St. John 35-34
7. Zachary (4-2) beat Walker 38-9
8. John Ehret (5-1) beat Bonnabel 41-14
9. Live Oak (4-2) lost to Central 30-21
10. Terrebonne (6-0) beat Thibodaux 50-7
Others receiving votes: Barbe lost to Sulphur 36-35, Alexandria beat Natchitoches Central 49-14, Evangel Christian beat Airline 39-10, Sam Houston beat LaGrange 41-0, Byrd beat Southwood 41-0, Ruston lost to West Monroe 45-21, Walker lost to Zachary 38-9, Jesuit lost to John Curtis 23-0, Captain Shreve beat Parkway 23-2, Ouachita beat Pineville 40-29.
Class 4A
Karr (6-0) beat McDonogh-35 35-0
2. Lakeshore (6-0) beat J.F. Kennedy 47-0
3. Northwood (6-0) beat Woodlawn-Shreveport 63-26
4. Warren Easton (4-1) beat Belle Chasse 45-14
5. St. Thomas More (5-1) beat Westgate 71-20
6. Leesville (6-0) beat Buckeye 41-14
7. Bastrop (5-1) lost to Brother Martin 28-25
8. North DeSoto (5-1) beat Bossier 45-6
9. St. Martinville (6-0) beat Livonia 55-34
10. Neville (3-2) did not play
Others receiving votes: Plaquemine beat Tara 31-0, Franklin Parish lost to Haughton 54-30, Teurlings Catholic beat Rayne 40-14, Helen Cox beat McMain 43-18, Livonia lost to St. Martinville 55-34, McDonogh 35 lost to Karr 35-0, Tioga beat Grany 48-14, Belle Chasse lost to Warren Easton 45-14.
Class 3A
1. University (6-0) beat Brusly 51-14
2. Church Point (5-1) lost to Northwest 44-28
3. Iota (6-0) beat Crowley 41-20
4. Jena (4-2) lost to Avoyelles 22-28
5. Union Parish (5-1) beat Richwood 35-12
6. Sterlington (4-2) beat Carroll 52-26
7. Kaplan (3-3) beat Abbeville 42-30
8. Archbishop Hannan (6-0) beat Jewel Sumner 13-6
9. Loyola Prep (4-2) lost to Calvary Baptist 20-17
10. St. James (4-2) beat Donaldsonville 22-0
Others receiving votes: Northwest beat Church Point 44-28, Jennings lost to Welsh 34-30, De La Salle beat Haynes Academy 54-7, Lake Charles College Prep beat South Beauregard 28-0, Eunice beat Port Barre 30-0.
Class 2A
1. Notre Dame (6-0) beat Kinder 49-3
2. Amite (5-1) beat Pine 38-6
3. Dunham (6-0) beat East Feliciana 47-6
4. Many (5-1) beat Bunkie 61-0
5. Newman (5-1) lost to Country Day 35-31
6. Country Day (6-0) beat Newman 35-31
7. Catholic-NI (5-1) beat West St. Mary 63-26
8. Rosepine (6-0) beat Benton 35-16
9. Welsh (4-2) beat Jennings 34-30
10. St. Helena (5-1) beat St. Thomas Aquinas 41-7
Others receiving votes: Calvary Baptist beat Loyola Prep 20-17, Kinder lost to Notre Dame 49-3, Ascension Episcopal beat Jeanerette 42-14, Ferriday lost to Denham Springs 63-20, Lakeside beat North Caddo 46-42.
Class 1A
1. Kentwood (6-0) beat White Castle 48-6
2. Lafayette Christian (5-0) beat Hanson Memorial 76-0
3. Southern Lab (5-1) beat St. John 69-19
4. Haynesville (6-0) beat Green Oaks 33-29
5. Oak Grove (6-0) beat Tensas 52-6
6. Logansport (6-0) beat North Webster 34-14
7. West St. John (4-2) beat Houma Christian 61-0
8. Ascension Catholic (6-0) beat East Iberville 42-14
9. Vermilion Catholic (6-0) beat E.D. White 27-20
10. Ouachita Christian (5-1) beat Cedar Creek 39-0
Others receiving votes: Catholic-Pointe Coupee beat Loreauville 58-6, Covenant Christian beat Varnado 39-30, St. Edmund beat Elton 47-0, Montgomery beat St. Mary’s 28-22, Cedar Creek lost to Ouachita Christian 39-0.