U Highís quarterback John Gordon McKernan throws the ball against Catholic during the match up held at BRECís Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON

Class 5A

1. John Curtis (6-0) beat Jesuit 23-0

2. West Monroe (6-0) beat Ruston 45-21

3. East Ascension (6-0) beat Dutchtown 37-23

4. Acadiana (5-1) lost to Comeaux 31-30

5. Catholic-BR (5-1) beat St. Amant 51-21

6. Destrehan (5-1) beat East St. John 35-34

7. Zachary (4-2) beat Walker 38-9

8. John Ehret (5-1) beat Bonnabel 41-14

9. Live Oak (4-2) lost to Central 30-21

10. Terrebonne (6-0) beat Thibodaux 50-7

Others receiving votes: Barbe lost to Sulphur 36-35, Alexandria beat Natchitoches Central 49-14, Evangel Christian beat Airline 39-10, Sam Houston beat LaGrange 41-0, Byrd beat Southwood 41-0, Ruston lost to West Monroe 45-21, Walker lost to Zachary 38-9, Jesuit lost to John Curtis 23-0, Captain Shreve beat Parkway 23-2, Ouachita beat Pineville 40-29.

Class 4A

Karr (6-0) beat McDonogh-35 35-0

2. Lakeshore (6-0) beat J.F. Kennedy 47-0

3. Northwood (6-0) beat Woodlawn-Shreveport 63-26

4. Warren Easton (4-1) beat Belle Chasse 45-14

5. St. Thomas More (5-1) beat Westgate 71-20

6. Leesville (6-0) beat Buckeye 41-14

7. Bastrop (5-1) lost to Brother Martin 28-25

8. North DeSoto (5-1) beat Bossier 45-6

9. St. Martinville (6-0) beat Livonia 55-34

10. Neville (3-2) did not play

Others receiving votes: Plaquemine beat Tara 31-0, Franklin Parish lost to Haughton 54-30, Teurlings Catholic beat Rayne 40-14, Helen Cox beat McMain 43-18, Livonia lost to St. Martinville 55-34, McDonogh 35 lost to Karr 35-0, Tioga beat Grany 48-14, Belle Chasse lost to Warren Easton 45-14.

Class 3A

1. University (6-0) beat Brusly 51-14

2. Church Point (5-1) lost to Northwest 44-28

3. Iota (6-0) beat Crowley 41-20

4. Jena (4-2) lost to Avoyelles 22-28

5. Union Parish (5-1) beat Richwood 35-12

6. Sterlington (4-2) beat Carroll 52-26

7. Kaplan (3-3) beat Abbeville 42-30

8. Archbishop Hannan (6-0) beat Jewel Sumner 13-6

9. Loyola Prep (4-2) lost to Calvary Baptist 20-17

10. St. James (4-2) beat Donaldsonville 22-0

Others receiving votes: Northwest beat Church Point 44-28, Jennings lost to Welsh 34-30, De La Salle beat Haynes Academy 54-7, Lake Charles College Prep beat South Beauregard 28-0, Eunice beat Port Barre 30-0.

Class 2A

1. Notre Dame (6-0) beat Kinder 49-3

2. Amite (5-1) beat Pine 38-6

3. Dunham (6-0) beat East Feliciana 47-6

4. Many (5-1) beat Bunkie 61-0

5. Newman (5-1) lost to Country Day 35-31

6. Country Day (6-0) beat Newman 35-31

7. Catholic-NI (5-1) beat West St. Mary 63-26

8. Rosepine (6-0) beat Benton 35-16

9. Welsh (4-2) beat Jennings 34-30

10. St. Helena (5-1) beat St. Thomas Aquinas 41-7

Others receiving votes: Calvary Baptist beat Loyola Prep 20-17, Kinder lost to Notre Dame 49-3, Ascension Episcopal beat Jeanerette 42-14, Ferriday lost to Denham Springs 63-20, Lakeside beat North Caddo 46-42.

Class 1A

1. Kentwood (6-0) beat White Castle 48-6

2. Lafayette Christian (5-0) beat Hanson Memorial 76-0

3. Southern Lab (5-1) beat St. John 69-19

4. Haynesville (6-0) beat Green Oaks 33-29

5. Oak Grove (6-0) beat Tensas 52-6

6. Logansport (6-0) beat North Webster 34-14

7. West St. John (4-2) beat Houma Christian 61-0

8. Ascension Catholic (6-0) beat East Iberville 42-14

9. Vermilion Catholic (6-0) beat E.D. White 27-20

10. Ouachita Christian (5-1) beat Cedar Creek 39-0

Others receiving votes: Catholic-Pointe Coupee beat Loreauville 58-6, Covenant Christian beat Varnado 39-30, St. Edmund beat Elton 47-0, Montgomery beat St. Mary’s 28-22, Cedar Creek lost to Ouachita Christian 39-0.

