The term “Super Dozen” is typically associated with football recruiting. Here comes a basketball version Baton Rouge fans should love.
There are 12 local/area teams bound to the LHSAA’s Boys Basketball tournament that begins Monday with semifinal games in Lafayette at the Cajundome and Lake Charles at Burton Coliseum.
Finals begin Thursday in Lake Charles. Here are 12 notable points about the BR dozen.
1, Still the one: Yes, that’s Scotlandville (26-3). The Hornets have Louisiana’s longest run of title-game appearances with 11 in a row and seek a 12th when they face No. 5 Jesuit in a Division I semifinal at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Cajundome.
Speaking of one, the Hornets, Class 3A Madison Prep (22-4), Division II University (27-4) and Division V Jehovah-Jireh (18-14) are all top seeds.
2, New to this BR crew: Yep, that’s Class 5A Zachary (24-6). The third-seeded Broncos are one of the best stories in the 2021 tourney because they are making their first appearance since 1966. The fact that they play District 4-5A rival and No. 15 Walker (20-9) in a 5A semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lake Charles adds to the intrigue.
3, Power of threes: Not talking 3-pointers here, though several of these teams shoot them well. Scotlandville, Zachary and Walker give District 4-5A three teams in the tourney. With No. 1 University, No. 3 Liberty and No. 5 St. Michael, there are three local teams in Division II semifinals set for Wednesday in Lafayette.
4, They’re new too: Liberty (20-6) makes its tourney debut in Division II against defending champion St. Thomas More. Liberty’s forerunner, Lee, made three tourney appearances and was the 4A runner-up in 1982.
5, Dynamic duos: We have several. Start with Division V Jehovah-Jireh and Family Christian (25-13). The two District 7-C teams play in back-to-back semifinal games Monday in Lake Charles and are expected to meet in the Division V finals.
Then there’s District 8-2A with The Dunham School (16-11) of Division III and Port Allen (15-7) of Class 2A, Division III Liberty and St. Michael (16-5) of 7-4A along with Class 3A Madison Prep and Division II U-High of 7-3A.
6, Extended engagements: Scotlandville’s streak is already noted. Madison Prep has been in the final four every year since 2012. University High’s run began in 2013, Jehovah-Jireh’s and Dunham’s both began in 2017. It is the fourth straight berth for 5A Walker.
7, The lowest seed to know: At No. 15, Walker is the lowest seed to advance to the tournament. No. 11 St. Martinville of Class 4A is the only other double-digit seed.
8, Great to be back: At the Cajundome for the first time 10 years. It was the site of the LHSAA boys tourney from 1997 to 2011. Count Liberty coach Brandon White (Glen Oaks) among those who played in a tourney game there.
9, Year of firsts for Arnold, Carter: Two first-year head coaches, Dawan Carter of White Castle and Stefson Arnold of FCA have their teams in the tourney.
10, Double-doubles: There are three local schools that placed girls/boys teams in the LHSAA’s tourneys – Scotlandville (Division I), Liberty (Division II) and Madison Prep (3A).
11, An even split: There are six BR area teams set to play semifinals at each site. In Lake Charles it’s Jehovah-Jireh, Family Christian, White Castle, Port Allen, Walker and Zachary. Scotlandville, Madison Prep, University, St. Michael, Liberty and Dunham are in Lafayette.
12, Defending champions: Scotlandville (Division I), Dunham (Division III), Jehovah-Jireh (Division V) and Port Allen (2A).
LHSAA Boys Basketball
Semifinals
Monday, March 8
At UL’s Cajundome-Lafayette
Division IV: No. 5 Country Day vs. No. 1 Crescent City, noon
Division IV: No. 3 Calvary Baptist vs. No. 2 Riverside, 2:30 p.m.
Class 3A: No. 4 Carroll vs. No. 1 Madison Prep, 5 p.m.
Class 3A: No. 11 St. Martinville vs. No. 2 Wossman, 7:30 p.m.
At Burton Coliseum-Lake Charles
Division V: No. 5 Grace Christian vs. No. 1 Jehovah-Jireh, noon
Division V: No. 3 Episcopal of Acadiana vs. No. 2 Family Christian, 2:30 p.m.
Class C: No. 6 Ebarb vs. No. 2 Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Class C: No. 4 Hornbeck vs. No. 1 Simpson, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 9
At UL’s Cajundome-Lafayette
Division I: No. 3 St. Augustine vs. No. 2 St. Paul’s, noon
Division I: No. 5 Jesuit vs. No. 1 Scotlandville, 2:30 p.m.
Division III: No. 4 Holy Savior Menard vs. No. 1 Newman, 5 p.m.
Division III: No. 6 Lafayette Christian vs. No. 2 Dunham, 7:30 p.m.
At Burton Coliseum-Lake Charles
Class 1A: No. 4 Arcadia vs. No. 1 North Central, noon
Class 1A: No. 7 Northwood-Lena vs. No. 3 White Castle, 2:30 p.m.
Class B: No. 3 Hathaway vs. No. 2 Simsboro, 5 p.m.
Class B: No. 5 J.S. Clark Leadership Academy vs. No. 1 Anacoco, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 10
At UL’s Cajundome-Lafayette
Class 4A: No. 4 Neville vs. No. 1 Carver, noon
Class 4A: No. 3 Woodlawn-Shreveport vs. No. 2 McMain, 2:30 p.m
Division II: No. 5 St. Michael the Archangel vs. No. 1 University, 5 p.m.
Division II: No. 3 Liberty vs. No. 2 St. Thomas More, 7:30 p.m.
At Burton Coliseum-Lake Charles
Class 2A: No. 5 Franklin vs. No. 1 Rayville, noon
Class 2A: No. 6 Lakeview vs. No. 2 Port Allen, 2:30 p.m.
Class 5A: No. 4 Hahnville vs. No. 1 Natchitoches Central, 5 p.m.
Class 5A: No. 15 Walker vs. No. 3 Zachary, 7:30 p.m.
Finals
At Burton Coliseum-Lake Charles
Thursday, March 11
Division V: noon
Division IV: 2:30 p.m.
Class 3A: 5 p.m.
Class C: 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 12
Division III: noon
Class 1A: 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A: 5 p.m.
Class B: 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 13
Class 4A: noon
Division II: 2:30 p.m.
Division I: 5 p.m.
Class 5A: 7:30 p.m.