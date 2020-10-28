Earlier this month, Brusly raised a few eyebrows by pushing third-ranked Madison Prep to the limit in a 30-22 loss to open District 7-3A play.
As Brusly coach Hoff Schooler works to raise the profile and expectations for the Panthers, a match-up with University High is the next stepping-stone. The teams meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at UHS’ Gill Stadium.
“This is the kind of game we want to be a part of,” Schooler said. “What U-High has done … the tradition and accomplishments … speak for themselves.
“We did some good things against Madison Prep, but the key for us is continuing to improve. With the size, athleticism and discipline U-High plays with, they will test us.”
The District 7-3A contest helps highlight a Thursday schedule that includes six games, many of which have district implications.
Brusly’s game with fourth-ranked U-High also has implications. The Cubs face Madison Prep next week in another Thursday game. Though it might seem that there will be more on the line next week, U-High coach Andy Martin stresses that line play will not be a metaphor this week.
“I have all the respect in the world for coach Schooler and what they are doing with that program,” U-High coach Andy Martin said. “Their defensive line is the strength of their team and they are capable of changing a game. They can and have forced turnovers.
“Just as important will be our (defensive) front plays again their offense. No. 3 (running back Josh Westly) is a guy they do a good job of getting into the open to make plays.”
Brusly entered the season as X-Factor in 7-3A. The Panthers advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in school history last fall, but entered the season looking to retool its lineup.
Since the loss the Madison Prep, Brusly notched a key 24-21 win over West Feliciana. A plus ratio on turnovers has helped the Panthers along the way. Brusly has scored via special teams and defense. In the WFHS game, an interception on the game’s final play preserved the victory.
U-High ran just nine offensive plays a week ago. But the Cubs returned two interceptions and a kickoff for TDs in a win over Mentorship Academy that was shortened by a lightning storm.
Brock Slaton has passed for 328 yards and five TDs for U-High, winners of three straight since losing to 5A Catholic High in its season opener. Derrick Graham has 215 rushing yards and averages nearly 5 yards a carry.
“We have to continue doing the things we’ve been doing … play solid defense. We cannot give them free yards by jumping offside or committing other penalties,” Brusly’s Schooler said. “We need to play hard and execute.”