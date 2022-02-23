There were eight lead changes and five ties in the first half. Neither third-seeded McKinley nor No. 7 St. Joseph’s Academy could forge a degree of separation.
Until the third quarter. McKinley opened the second half by scoring eight straight points.
That surge helped the Panthers build a decisive lead that paved the way for a 64-58 victory over St. Joseph’s on Wednesday night.
"This is just surreal, and I really can't put how I feel into words," McKinley coach Krystal Flowers said. "Other than I am so proud of my girls for how hard they have worked to get to this point.
"Credit St. Joseph's too. We're both Baton Rouge teams and they pushed us all the way."
McKinley's Tyreona Sibley scored a game-high 23 points and pulled down 29 rebounds in the Division I semifinal that wrapped up Wednesday action at the LHSAA Select Girls Basketball tournament at the Alario Center.
McKinley (19-9) advances to play top-seeded John Curtis (20-5) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Curtis beat Scotlandville, Baton Rouge’s other semifinalist, Scotlandville, 49-42 earlier in the evening.
It is McKinley’s first title-game appearance since 2018. SJA (18-11) was led by Peyton Soignet’s 18 points. The Redstickers previously advanced to the semifinals in 2019.
The score was tied twice in the first three minutes. SJA took a brief 7-4 lead on a 3-pointer by Riche. McKinley used the play of Sibley, who had seven points and 11 first-quarter rebounds to build a lead.
Gabrielle Lathers scored five quick points, including an old-fashioned three-point play as MHS took a 15-9 lead at the 2:12 mark. The Panthers led 20-12, thanks to a layup by Lathers with 40.6 seconds remaining. Emma Neyland’s 3-pointer cut the McKinley lead to five, at 20-15, just before the buzzer.
The Redstickers reclaimed the lead a little over two minutes into the second quarter. Neyland’s jumper in the lane made it a 23-22 game. A layup by Soignet pushed the SJA lead to 25-22 at the 5:10 mark.
Keeping McKinley’s Sibley off the boards helped St. Joseph’s build a lead. Sibley had only one rebound and one point in the second quarter.
However, the Panthers put together a 6-0 run to take the lead once again at 28-22. The back-and-forth continued. A 3-pointer from the right wing by Abby Bourgeois fueled a surge that put SJA ahead once again.
McKinley scored the final two baskets — on a jumper in the lane by Paige Hawkins and a layup by Lathers — and took a 33-31 lead into the locker room.