Funeral arrangements for Denham Springs High defensive coordinator Brian Smith state that in lieu of flowers, a donation to the Brian Smith Memorial Donation is preferred.
The memorial fund was set up as a means to help student-athletes at the last two schools where Smith coached, Live Oak and Denham Springs.
“He loved Live Oak and Denham Springs and would want both schools involved,” DSHS head coach Brett Beard said in a Twitter post.
Visitation for Smith is set for 2 p.m. Thursday at Seale Funeral Home and will continue until services begin at 4 p.m. Smith, who had battled cancer for five years, died Monday.
“In the community we work in, he (Smith) was known to be one of the best defensive coordinators,” Beard said. “But if you had the opportunity to really know Smitty, you know that he was just that old school, old soul which made him a great man and a great leader for these kids.
“He’s not just my best friend, he is also my son’s godfather. He embodied everything you want to put in front of kids as a standard of what it is like to be a man in today’s world.”
Smith also had to two coaching stints at Broadmoor, and others at Central Private and Woodlawn. During his time at Central Private, Smith met Beard, who was then coaching at Bowling Green School. The two coaches have worked together for a decade at WHS, Live Oak and Denham Springs.
“He has left a footprint that will always be here,” Beard added.
Smith's death is part of what was already been a somber week for the Denham Springs program. Last Saturday, Sept. 18, marked the one-year anniversary of the death of Denham Springs offensive lineman Remy Hidalgo, who was hospitalized after suffering from heat-exhaustion at a practice.
The DSHS team is dedicating its Friday home game with Class 4A Franklinton in honor of Smith, using the social media hastag #ThisOneIsForSmitty.
About the game
The game marks the first time Denham Springs and Franklinton have played since 1978, according to local DSHS sports historian Robert Graves.
The Yellow Jackets of Butch Wax won that game 23-6, but Franklinton leads the series 10-8.