It was almost a miracle on their homecourt for the Catholic Bears, but instead it was just another case of, “Too little, too late.”
What started as a double-digit lead entering the fourth quarter of Friday’s 53-44 quarterfinal win over No. 4 Catholic dwindled down to four points for the No. 5 Jesuit Blue Jays with a little more than two minutes left. The Bears offense caught fire in the fourth, connecting on three of their five 3-pointers for the game. Two of them were made by Dennis Hebert, who finished the game with nine points. For Catholic coach Mark Cascio, the hot streak was set up by a solid defense and kept alive by the natural ebb and flow of the game.
“I think that was really a momentum thing, Cascio said. “We were able to get good pressure and that opened up a lot of good scoring opportunities for us late in the game there.”
The two teams made it clear almost immediately that the quarterfinal round was going to be won and lost in the lane. Both teams combined for just two made 3-pointers in the first half, instead opting to drive the ball from the wing.
“That’s more of what we do,” Jesuit coach Chris Jennings said of his penetration offense. “I was surprised by them a bit actually. I thought they would shoot more 3s early, but they were really driving a lot. We were playing the way we play, but I was really surprised at their determination to get to the goal. They were really good at it too.”
Both teams featured guard-heavy rotations throughout the first half, with Catholic’s Emory Jones and Jesuit’s Josh Washington serving as the only constant post presence for either team. Instead of settling for 3-pointers both teams opted for the extra pass before driving to the basket. Despite Jones’ best effort to find a rhythm in the post during the second half, the Bears struggled to get consistent scoring production from any of their starters until late in the fourth quarter, when the Bears offense came alive for 18 points.
Connor Green led the Bears with 10 points, while Hebert pitched in nine. Sophomore Jack Lo had 17 for the Blue Jays, followed by 15 from Matthew Knight and nine from Washington.