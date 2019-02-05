GONZALES — Javon Carter scored six points in overtime as East Ascension slipped past Broadmoor 46-41 Tuesday night to remain unbeaten in District 5-5A.
The Spartans (18-13, 2-0) trailed by seven points in the third quarter, but rallied behind the play of Hobert Grayson, who scored all nine of his points in the quarter.
Broadmoor’s Zacorey Lewis, who scored 10 points, made two free throws to tie the game 38-38 with three minutes remaining. In the closing minutes, Broadmoor had two turnovers and East Ascension missed three shots as the score stayed the same.
In overtime, Broadmoor (19-11, 1-1) took a 41-40 lead after Erin Nealond fed Michael Foster for a basket. At the other end, Carter scored off an offensive rebound to put East Ascension back ahead for good.
Tre Joseph, who scored nine points, made two free throws while Carter scored the last of his eight points on a game-clinching fast break basket to provide the final margin.
“It was a good comeback,” EA coach Tyler Turner said. “The kids started locking in at the end of game and focusing on what they had to do.”
Neither team could muster much offense in the first half. Center Derick Hamilton, who scored six of his game-high 15 points in the first half, was a bright spot helping the Buccaneers take a 15-14 halftime lead.
“We came out lackadaisical and unfocused,” Turner said. “(The coaches) had to jump on them (at halftime). We’re not good enough to come out and not be focused.”
Hamilton scored nine points in the second half, but picked up his fourth foul late in the third quarter. He returned midway through the fourth quarter, but fouled out with less than two minutes to go in regulation.
“We’ve played a few games where (Hamilton) has fouled out, but he was being very productive so it hurt us,” Broadmoor coach Terrence Gillette said. “He’s the elephant in the room because there’s no one else his size.
“Still, I thought our guys played well. One or two possessions was the difference in the game.”
Broadmoor appeared ready to take control of the game in the third quarter. The Buccaneers took a 25-18 lead on Najee Jones’ 3-pointer, but was matched by Cam Dunbar, who answered with a 3-pointer for the Spartans.
Hamilton gave Broadmoor a seven-point lead twice more, first on a three-point play and then with an inside basket off an inbounds pass.
Cameron Carter hit a 3-pointer, and Grayson converted a three-point play to pull East Ascension within 32-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Next up, East Ascension will play at Catholic on Friday in a matchup of district unbeatens. For Broadmoor, the loss leaves no margin for error as it tried to remain a factor in district.
“If we’re going to control our own destiny, we can’t make any more mistakes,” Gillette said.