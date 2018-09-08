Class 5A

1. John Curtis (2-0) beat Bishop Lynch 21-14

2. Zachary (1-1) lost to Catholic-BR 31-30

3. West Monroe (2-0) bea McGill-Toolen 31-24 in OT

4. Destrehan (2-0) beat St. Charles Catholic 31-3

5. East Ascension (2-0) beat Parkview Baptist 31-23

6. Catholic-BR (2-0) beat Zachary 31-30

7. Live Oak (2-0) beat Mandeville 20-14

8. Evangel Christian (0-2) lost to North Little Rock 35-20

9. Acadiana (2-0) beat Ruston 28-21

10. Scotlandville (2-0) beat Madison Prep 22-14

(tie) Ruston (1-1) lost to Acadiana 28-21

Others receiving votes: Barbe beat Riverside 44-0; John Ehret beat Hahnville 26-0; Parkway did not play; Terrebonne beat South Terrebonne 34-17; Airline lost to Bastrop 18-13; Sulphur lost to Ouachita Parish 39-14.

Class 4A

1. Karr (2-0) beat Landry-Walker 40-0

2. Warren Easton (1-0) played Brother Martin Saturday

3. St. Thomas More (2-0) beat Comeaux 70-13

4. Lakeshore (2-0) beat East Jefferson 34-0

5. Northwood (1-0) beat Richwood 38-8

6. Plaquemine (2-0) beat Port Allen 42-12

7. Leesville (2-0) won by forfeit over South Beauregard

8. North DeSoto (2-0) beat North Webster 42-7

9. Parkview Baptist (0-2) lost East Ascension 33-23

10. Teurlings Catholic (2-0) beat LaGrange 29-12

Others receiving votes: Neville beat Warren Central, Miss., 27-10; Tioga beat Jonesboro-Hodge 26-14; Franklin Parish beat Ferriday 22-19; St. Martinville beat Lafayette 47-27, Bastrop beat Airline 18-13; Lutcher lost to St. James 29-26.

Class 3A

1. University (2-0) beat Southern Lab 42-14

2. Sterlington (2-0) beat Ouachita Christian 22-20

3. Jena (2-0) beat Rayville 41-0

4. Church Point (2-0) beat Abbeville 54-14

5. Kaplan (1-1) beat Welsh 18-7

6. De La Salle (1-1) lost to St. Augustine 38-20

7. St. James (2-0) beat Lutcher 29-26

8 West Feliciana (1-1) lost to Livonia 21-17

9. Northwest (2-0) beat Berwick 34-31

10. Jennings (0-2) lost to Eunice 33-23

Others receiving votes: Union Parish beat Calvary Baptist, 20-16; Iota beat Oakdale 44-7; Loyola beat West Ouachita 33-21; Crowley beat Westlake 45-6; Marksville lost to Many 49-0; Iowa lost to Kinder 15-9.

Class 2A

1. Notre Dame (2-0) beat Beaux Bridge 40-28

2. Many (1-0) beat Marksville 49-0

3. Catholic-NI (2-0) beat St. Louis 42-14

4. Welsh (1-1) lost to Kaplan 18-7

5. Amite (1-1) beat Loranger 41-6

6. Dunham (2-0) beat Baker 50-26

7. Newman (2-0) beat Thomas Jefferson 68-7

8 Kinder (2-0) beat Iowa 15-9

9. Rosepine (2-0) beat South Cameron 32-3

10. Country Day (2-0) beat Bonnabel 48-27

Others receiving votes: Calvary Baptist lost to Union Parish 20-16; Ascension Episcopal beat Catholic-PC 57-54; St Helena beat East Feliciana 37-16.

Class 1A

1. Kentwood (2-0) beat Jewel Sumner 31-13

2. Southern Lab (1-1) lost to University 42-14

3. Lafayette Christian (2-0) beat Loreauville 56-0

4. West St. John (1-1) beat South Plaquemines 26-6

5. Haynesville (2-0) beat Minden 14-2

6. Oak Grove (1-0) beat Wossman 34-19

7. Logansport (2-0) beat Lakeview 44-28

8. Ascension Catholic (2-0) beat Sophie B. Wright 68-27

9. Vermilion Catholic (2-0) beat Opelousas Catholic 26-23

10. St. Mary's (1-1) lost to Winnfield 40-0

Others receiving votes: Basile beat Mamou 36-6; Covenant Christian beat Church Academy 26-0; Ouachita Christian lost to Sterlington 22-20; Opelousas Catholic lost Vermilion Catholic 26-23.

