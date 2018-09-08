Class 5A
1. John Curtis (2-0) beat Bishop Lynch 21-14
2. Zachary (1-1) lost to Catholic-BR 31-30
3. West Monroe (2-0) bea McGill-Toolen 31-24 in OT
4. Destrehan (2-0) beat St. Charles Catholic 31-3
5. East Ascension (2-0) beat Parkview Baptist 31-23
6. Catholic-BR (2-0) beat Zachary 31-30
7. Live Oak (2-0) beat Mandeville 20-14
8. Evangel Christian (0-2) lost to North Little Rock 35-20
9. Acadiana (2-0) beat Ruston 28-21
10. Scotlandville (2-0) beat Madison Prep 22-14
(tie) Ruston (1-1) lost to Acadiana 28-21
Others receiving votes: Barbe beat Riverside 44-0; John Ehret beat Hahnville 26-0; Parkway did not play; Terrebonne beat South Terrebonne 34-17; Airline lost to Bastrop 18-13; Sulphur lost to Ouachita Parish 39-14.
Class 4A
1. Karr (2-0) beat Landry-Walker 40-0
2. Warren Easton (1-0) played Brother Martin Saturday
3. St. Thomas More (2-0) beat Comeaux 70-13
4. Lakeshore (2-0) beat East Jefferson 34-0
5. Northwood (1-0) beat Richwood 38-8
6. Plaquemine (2-0) beat Port Allen 42-12
7. Leesville (2-0) won by forfeit over South Beauregard
8. North DeSoto (2-0) beat North Webster 42-7
9. Parkview Baptist (0-2) lost East Ascension 33-23
10. Teurlings Catholic (2-0) beat LaGrange 29-12
Others receiving votes: Neville beat Warren Central, Miss., 27-10; Tioga beat Jonesboro-Hodge 26-14; Franklin Parish beat Ferriday 22-19; St. Martinville beat Lafayette 47-27, Bastrop beat Airline 18-13; Lutcher lost to St. James 29-26.
Class 3A
1. University (2-0) beat Southern Lab 42-14
2. Sterlington (2-0) beat Ouachita Christian 22-20
3. Jena (2-0) beat Rayville 41-0
4. Church Point (2-0) beat Abbeville 54-14
5. Kaplan (1-1) beat Welsh 18-7
6. De La Salle (1-1) lost to St. Augustine 38-20
7. St. James (2-0) beat Lutcher 29-26
8 West Feliciana (1-1) lost to Livonia 21-17
9. Northwest (2-0) beat Berwick 34-31
10. Jennings (0-2) lost to Eunice 33-23
Others receiving votes: Union Parish beat Calvary Baptist, 20-16; Iota beat Oakdale 44-7; Loyola beat West Ouachita 33-21; Crowley beat Westlake 45-6; Marksville lost to Many 49-0; Iowa lost to Kinder 15-9.
Class 2A
1. Notre Dame (2-0) beat Beaux Bridge 40-28
2. Many (1-0) beat Marksville 49-0
3. Catholic-NI (2-0) beat St. Louis 42-14
4. Welsh (1-1) lost to Kaplan 18-7
5. Amite (1-1) beat Loranger 41-6
6. Dunham (2-0) beat Baker 50-26
7. Newman (2-0) beat Thomas Jefferson 68-7
8 Kinder (2-0) beat Iowa 15-9
9. Rosepine (2-0) beat South Cameron 32-3
10. Country Day (2-0) beat Bonnabel 48-27
Others receiving votes: Calvary Baptist lost to Union Parish 20-16; Ascension Episcopal beat Catholic-PC 57-54; St Helena beat East Feliciana 37-16.
Class 1A
1. Kentwood (2-0) beat Jewel Sumner 31-13
2. Southern Lab (1-1) lost to University 42-14
3. Lafayette Christian (2-0) beat Loreauville 56-0
4. West St. John (1-1) beat South Plaquemines 26-6
5. Haynesville (2-0) beat Minden 14-2
6. Oak Grove (1-0) beat Wossman 34-19
7. Logansport (2-0) beat Lakeview 44-28
8. Ascension Catholic (2-0) beat Sophie B. Wright 68-27
9. Vermilion Catholic (2-0) beat Opelousas Catholic 26-23
10. St. Mary's (1-1) lost to Winnfield 40-0
Others receiving votes: Basile beat Mamou 36-6; Covenant Christian beat Church Academy 26-0; Ouachita Christian lost to Sterlington 22-20; Opelousas Catholic lost Vermilion Catholic 26-23.