BRUSLY — Jamboree host Brusly High had a chance to post a 3-0 record at the 10th annual Westside Jamboree, but a late comeback against McKinley came up short.
Brusly, which returns four starters from last season’s Division III quarterfinal team, defeated St. John 25-19 and Catholic-Pointe Coupee 25-22. Against McKinley, it fell behind 18-10 and never got closer than four points again before dropping the set, 25-19.
The jamboree featured 16 teams divided into four-team pods for pool play. Competing in Pool C, McKinley and Brusly each finished 2-1 while St. John and Catholic-Pointe Coupee were 1-2.
The jamboree began with action in Pool A, where White Castle was 3-0 with wins over West Feliciana, Plaquemine and Port Allen. McKinley’s junior varsity was undefeated in Pool B after turning back junior varsity teams from Livonia, West Feliciana and Plaquemine.
“It was good to see how we played against teams we see every year,” said Brusly coach Kayla Sarradet, who noted the play of underclassman Alivia Hebert. “It was nice to see the younger kids step up. They’re definitely earning positions.”
McKinley coach Nicole Gillette also saw things she liked in her younger players. Among them was middle hitter Kaelyn Hill, who sparked the junior varsity before returning to help out the varsity.
Catholic-Pointe Coupee rallied to hand McKinley its only loss of the da, 25-21.
“We have some work to do, but we do have some talented young ladies,” Gillette said. “We have three freshman and four junior varsity players who will play up this year. I can’t say who impressed me the most. They all did because of their teamwork.”
Along with Division V, District 3 rival Catholic-Pointe Coupee, St. John reached the LHSAA quarterfinals last seaso, but return just one starter. The Eagles turned the tables on the Hornet, 25-19.
“They’re a district rival so that’s a huge win for us,” St. John coach Caitlin Hester said. “They’re always very competitive, but when you play a district team you always dig down and find a little something extra.”
Hester said the Eagles set with Brusly was their third meeting since May. St. John led 15-10 before Brusly came back to force a 17-17 tie. Mary-Catheryn Comeaux had two aces and Mallory Thibodeaux had three kills as Brusly closed out a 25-19 win.
“It's always a dogfight with them,” Hester said. “I think its part of being cross-town rivals, but this was the first time we’ve lost to them since May.”
Brusly’s set with Catholic-Pointe Coupee was also a dogfight. The Panthers led 10-9, and then got two kills from Haley Joffrion as they won seven of the next nine points. The Brusly lead was 22-15 before the Hornets stormed back.
Kailynn LeBlanc’s block cut Brusly’s lead to 23-22. Thibodeaux came through with a kill, and a subsequent CPC hitting error closed out the Panthers' win.
Westside Jamboree
At Brusly High
Pool A
White Castle 25, West Feliciana 21
Plaquemine 25, Brusly freshman 22
White Castle 25, Plaquemine 24
West Feliciana 25, Port Allen 11
White Castle 25, Port Allen 7
Plaquemine 25, West Feliciana 19
Pool B
McKinley JV 25, Livonia JV 9
Plaquemine JV 25, West Feliciana JV 7
West Feliciana JV 25, Livonia JV 23
McKinley JV 25, Plaquemine JV 15
Livonia JV 25, Plaquemine JV 24
McKinley JV 25, West Feliciana JV 24
Pool C
Brusly 25, St. John 19
Catholic-PC 25, McKinley 21
Brusly 25, Catholic-PC 22
McKinley 25, St. John 20
McKinley 25, Brusly 19
St. John 25, Catholic-PC 19