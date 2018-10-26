The St. Amant Gators dominated the first quarter of their District 5-5A game against the Broadmoor Buccaneers and cruised to a 49-8 victory Friday on senior night at The Pit.
Senior KJ Franklin scored three first-quarter touchdowns and the St. Amant defense held the Bucs to minus-22 yards in the opening quarter, leading to a 21-0 advantage for the Gators.
Franklin finished the night with five total touchdowns, bringing his season total to 22. He rushed for 141 yards and two scores and added 57 yards receiving on three catches — all of which were for touchdowns.
The Gators took the lead on their second drive of the game. After a 14-yard punt by Broadmoor gave the ball to St. Amant at the Bucs 37-yard line, the Gators needed just four plays to score. Lathan Bourgeois found Franklin all alone in the end zone from 9 yards out. The conversion failed, but the Gators led 6-0.
After a 23-yard Broadmoor punt, the Gators took over at the Broadmoor 48 and Franklin again capped a drive with a touchdown, this time on a 6-yard run. Matthew Parker added the conversion and the Gators were up 13-0.
Franklin scored his third TD of the opening quarter on a 13-yard pass from Bourgeois. The 2-point conversion run by Jordan Bennett made it 21-0.
“Our special teams were solid, as was our defense. We always talk about scoring points as a ‘team thing’ more than an ‘offensive thing,’ ” St. Amant coach David Oliver said.
“When your defense gets you a short field, those equal points almost all the time.”
Broadmoor coach Elliott Wilkins said injuries on special teams caused problems in the punt game, which were compounded by his team not being ready to play.
“When you are a MASH unit, you have to play some kids that hadn’t been playing there and sometimes it shows,” Wilkins said. “We kept giving them a short field, and on top of that we came to play the worst game we played all year.”
The Bucs were finally able to gain positive yardage on their first drive of the second quarter.
Najee Jones took over at quarterback and led a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 31-yard touchdown pass to Maleek Mitchell. Desmond Robertson ran for the 2-point conversion, and the Bucs trailed 21-8 with 7:47 to go in the first half.
St. Amant answered quickly. Runs of 10 and 19 yards by Franklin got the Gators to the Bucs 35. On the next play, Broadmoor blitzed — but Kaleb Thompson was able to loft a pass over the middle to Franklin, who caught the ball at the 20 and raced down the sideline for the score, giving the Gators a 28-8 lead with 5:27 left in the second quarter.
Bourgeois added a 4-yard TD run with 1:34 to go in the half, and the Gators led 35-8 at the break.
St. Amant outgained Broadmoor in total yards 422-93, with 317 of those yards coming on the ground.