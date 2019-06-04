The 2019 version of the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class C all-state baseball and softball teams have a championship flare.
Division V champions Northside Christian and Claiborne Christian, along with Class C titleists Simpson and Plainview each landed at least a trio of payers on the squads, while each school brought home a top honor on the teams.
Northside Christian’s Dustin Hernandez and Plainview’s Madison Pippen claimed Outstanding Player honors, while Austin Cox of Simpson and J.D. Jones of Claiborne Christian were chosen as the Coach of the year winners.
Hernandez had a phenomenal season for Northside, batting .696 and posting an incredible 0.91 earned run average as a pitcher for the Division V baseball champions.
Pippen led Plainview to a third straight Class C softball title with a 22-7 record with a 2.40 ERA and 196 strikeouts. She also batted .462.
Simpson's Cox won his first LHSAA baseball title as a coach, leading his Broncos to the Class C title after finishing as runner-up the previous two years. Jones earned his first LHSAA crown as Claiborne Christian beat Northside Christian 18-15 in a high-scoring Division V softball title.
Hernandez was joined by teammates Mathew Richard (.609) and John Walker (.609) on the baseball team, while Cox had three of his Simpson players — Colton Parker (.491, 40 RBIs, 41 runs scored), Landon Meyers (.389, 33 RBIs) and Zach Allbritton (.453) — on the team.
Pippen wasn't the lone Plainview player on the all-state softball squad as three teammates — Abigail Pipper (.478, 13 HRs), Kloe Fee (.348, five HRs) and Alex Harrison (.378, four HRs) also were picked. Three players from Claiborne Christian — Rayleigh Bennett (.456), Bailey Ishee (.485) and Abby Richardson (.532) also made the softball team .
CLASS C
BASEBALL
Player School Class Stats
Dustin Hernandez, Northside Christian, Sr. .696 0.913 ERA
Mathew Richard, Northside Christian, Jr. .609 avg
John Walker, Northside, Christian, Sr. 609
Colton Parker, Simpson, Jr, .491
Landon Meyers, Simpson, Jr, .389
Zach Allbritton, Simpson, Jr. 453
Avery Smith, Harrisonburg, Sr. .389
Devin McGraw, Harrisonburg, Sr. .357
Austin Acree, Claiborne Christian, Sr. .373
Abram Tarantino, Claiborne Christian, Sr. .322
John Mical Hill, Claiborne Christian, Sr. .317
Travis Cross, Summerfield, Jr. 10-4
Brock Moss, Summerfield, Sr. 7-2
Kadyn Howard, Starks, So. .600
Ethan LeBlanc, Reeves, Sr. .511
Ashton Tackett, Kilbourne, Jr. .360avg
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: DUSTIN HERNANDEZ, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN
COACH OF THE YEAR: AUSTIN COX, SIMPSON
Honorable mention: Anthony Adams, Calvin; Wayne Curtis Huckaby, Calvin; Alec Remedies, Ebarb; Dylan Alexander, Harrisonburg; Braxton Tiffie, Harrisonburg; Nate Reeves, Reeves; Brent Mauthe, Saline; Dustin Williams, Simpson; Tate Hess, Singer; Hunter Moss, Summerfield.
SOFTBALL
Player School Class Stats
Madison Pippen, Plainview, Sr. 22-7
Abigail Pippen, Plainview, So. .478
Alex Harrison, Plainview, Sr. .378
Kloe Fee, Plainview, Sr. .348
Madison Dupree, Calvin, Jr. .300
Josie Camp, Calvin, So. .489
Angel Allen, Northside Christian, Sr. .494
Kelsey Gaspard, Northside Christian, So. .689
Rayleigh Bennett, Claiborne Christian, Sr. .456
Bailey Ishee, Claiborne Christian, Sr. .485
Abby Richardson, Claiborne Christian, Sr. .532
Blanche Beard, Hackberry, Sr. .476
Karlie Stine, Hackberry, Sr. .574
Jewel Sharbeno, Evans, Sr. .455
Jayden Mitchell, Georgetown, Jr. .375
Leah Keith, Harrisonburg, Jr. .300
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: MADISON PIPPEN, PLAINVIEW
COACH OF THE YEAR: J.D. JONES, CLAIBORNE CHRISTIAN
Honorable mention: Emma Deville, Calvin; Anna Head, Claiborne Christian; Kristie Jeane, Evans; Shae Fontenot, Hackberry; Macy Taylor, Harrisonburg; Kinsley Foreman, Northside Christian; Rory Thibodeaux, Northside Christian; Maddie Dupuis, St Joseph’s-Plaucheville; Alli Cobb, Summerfield; Maci Moss, Summerfield; Lexi Rachal, Family Christian; Abbie Clark, Singer.