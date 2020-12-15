Chris Boudreaux is the experienced, veteran running back. Skylar Jones is the linebacker turned running back getting his chance to shine on the other side of the ball.
Both are expected to play key roles when the second-seeded Tigers (7-1) host No. 3 Grand Lake (7-1) for a Class 1A semifinal game set for 7 p.m. Friday at EIHS.
Boudreaux is a speed back slashing the defense for big gains. Jones is a bruiser unafraid to take a beating.
Boudreaux is more the quiet leader type. Jones is the hype man.
On paper, Boudreaux and Jones appear to be polar opposites. However, they provide a potent one-two offensive punch that has East Iberville in the semifinals for the first time in school history.
With a combined 1,073 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns this season, Boudreaux and Jones show the success teams can have when they diversify the styles in their backfield, constantly keeping opposing defenses on their toes.
“It’s like he’s Alvin Kamara and I’m Adrian Peterson,” Jones said.
Coming into the season, first-year head coach Justin Joseph knew he would need to make subtle changes to spur a program that had advanced to the quarterfinals the last two years. He planned to lean heavily on the core group of 17 returning seniors, including Boudreaux and Jones.
Boudreaux was already an established leader on offense at wingback, but Joseph saw potential in Jones, who sometimes ran the ball for the scout team.
One of the first moves Joseph made when he took over the team was to make the switch.
“I got with my offensive coordinator and I said, ‘Look, I know (Jones is) a defensive player, but we’re gonna put this kid at some running back and let him touch the ball,’” Joseph said. “He was waiting for it.”
Jones was, in fact, waiting for it.
Running back was always where he wanted to be since he started playing football. He understood the challenges of learning what was essentially a new position in his senior year, but was up to the task.
Through eight games, including both playoff games, Jones has 488 yards and six scores on 60 carries.
“I always wanted to be a running back since little league,” Jones said. “There was a small learning curve during the season. .. I think I overcame that hill and it made me better as a player and a teammate.”
But the indirect impact to the move was that the addition of Jones in the East Iberville backfield opened up the run game for Boudreaux, as well.
With the Tigers operating out of a predominantly run-heavy offense, Boudreaux now had someone to shoulder the workload with while helping beat back some of the short yardage plays.
Despite relatively even stat lines, Boudreaux is more the primary back where he’s able to push the ball up field in big gains. To date, he’s run for 585 yards and five touchdowns on 58 carries.
The overall result of letting Boudreaux and Jones operate out of the same backfield is an offense that averages 34 points per game en route to securing the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.
“It’s a good feeling to have another back,” Boudreaux said. "I know we can both count on each other throughout the game.”