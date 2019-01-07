For Daniel Luquet, there was a bottom line on his job status, one that had nothing to do with Woodlawn High’s football record.
“I’ve got two little girls — a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old and they need their Daddy at home,” Luquet said. “It was a very tough decision because this place means so much to me. I’ll get to coach my little girl’s T-Ball team in the spring, which is something I couldn’t do here.”
Luquet met with the Panthers Monday morning to tell them he had resigned at Woodlawn to become offensive coordinator at Hahnville High, a school that is closer to his home in the St. Charles Parish area.
A former Destrehan quarterback and assistant coach, Luquet came to Woodlawn as an offensive coordinator for Brett Beard. When Beard became head coach at Live Oak High, Luquet took over as head coach. He compiled a record of 18-25 in four seasons that included two winning season with the Class 4A Panthers. Woodlawn was 3-7 last fall.
“When I came here to become the offensive coordinator from my alma mater, I had no idea what to expect,” Luquet said. “This place has meant more and done more for me and my family than I could ever do in return. You’re talking about a school with great leadership and faculty, along with a great community. It is a special place.”
Of the move to the Hahnville staff of coach Nick Saltaformaggio, Luquet said, “I get to work for a coach who has won a lot of big games and learn from him.”
Woodlawn Principal Scott Stevens said the school will take applications for the next two to three weeks. Those interested should contact Stevens at sstevens1@ebrschools.org or athletic director Elmo Fernandez efernandez@ebrschools.org via email. Fernandez can also be reached by phone at (225) 252-4030.