Being in the spotlight is not new for Baton Rouge High volleyball player Mia Spears or University High volleyball/basketball player Colleen Temple.
Planning a peaceful protest following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis was no small feat. But the athletes were two of the three teens who set up the event that attracted approximately 1,600 people to Galvez Plaza Sunday, including city and state leaders, in just three days.
“I saw a post on social media by a classmate that said she really wanted to go to a protest, but there were not any being held here,” Spears said. “The more I thought about, I thought it would be good to do something. I was surprised by the number of people who came out.
“People are saying the system is broken. The system works against people of color. We need to re-establish the system.”
Spears said she reached out to Temple and her BRHS classmate Noah Hawkins last Thursday. The trio worked quickly. Temple was able to contact a wide range of local entities, including Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and local law enforcement with the help of her father, former LSU basketball player and community leader Collis Temple Jr.
“My father knew a lot of the right people we needed to talk to,” Temple said. “Even if I dad had not known anyone to help, I would have done this anyway. It’s very important. When Mia called and asked if I wanted to be involved, I immediately said yes.
“Every day it seems like there is a new name on social media … a new hashtag. I was tired of sitting at home and not doing anything about it. You can post on social media and sign petitions, but I wanted to do more.”
Temple, who will be senior at U-High, plans a pre-law college major. She plans to play college volleyball and lists Howard and Hawaii among her choices. Spears, a junior at BRHS, also wants to play college volleyball and is plans to obtain a doctorate while preparing to work with children as a physical therapist.
“Mia has never been one to hold back her opinion,” BRHS volleyball coach Dayna Kohn said. “She is extremely vocal about human rights for all people. She is a force to be reckoned with.”
U-High coach Bonita Johnson added, “I applaud Colleen and the other students for organizing a peaceful protest and for wanting to be heard. They acted and did something positive for the community.”