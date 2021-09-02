A unique set of circumstances, some fueled by Hurricane Ida, have put the 50th Sugar Cane Classic in the Week 1 high school football spotlight.
Not sure what the Sugar Cane Classic is or who is playing? It is the battle that matches West Baton Rouge Parish rivals Brusly and Port Allen. Since most area Class 5A/4A teams are not able to play this week, the battle between two resurgent westside teams is worth a closer look. Game time is set for 7 p.m. at PAHS.
“What would already be a nice crowd might attract a few more people because we are one of the few games in town,” Brusly coach Hoff Schooler said. “There may be some people who are just looking to get out of the house and see a good ballgame.
“And we expect it to be a good ballgame. Every time we have played them since I’ve been here, it has been decided by one touchdown or less.”
The Brusly-Port Allen game is one of just seven Week 1 games involving Baton Rouge area teams in the aftermath of Ida. Only five of those games will be played in the Baton Rouge area.
“Considering everything that is going on, we feel fortunate to play this week,” Port Allen coach Don Gibson said. “That is a credit to our superintendent and the principals of our schools, who realized that we could play and that it would be good for both communities.”
Both communities have sold T-shirts and traded pranks that have been displayed on social media over the last two weeks. Class 2A Port Allen is coming off its second quarterfinal berth in school history in 2020. Brusly was a 3A quarterfinalist in 2019.
The nondistrict game between the two teams was wiped out last fall when the LHSAA season started a month late because of COVID-19 concerns.
“This will be the 50th time the teams have played and it is something the communities take a lot of pride in,” Brusly’s Schooler said. “For many years, it was a big district game. It is still something we all look forward to.”
Friday’s game will also be a key building block for both teams. PAHS graduated multiple starters but returns quarterback Jeremiah Dehon, who started against Brusly two years ago. The Pelicans return six starters on offense, including 230-pound running back Jordan Antoine, along with five starters on defense.
Sammy Daquano returns at QB to help lead the Panthers. Linebacker Khalil Parker had 65 tackles a year ago and is one of six returning defensive starters.