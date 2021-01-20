Things have seemingly been quiet on the LHSAA front since late last month when the football championships were held in Natchitoches.
Looks can be deceptive. Particularly with a pandemic to factor in during winter months that typically include an LHSAA convention and winter sports championships.
One item — the annual LHSAA convention — was moved to April. LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine informed schools that the event originally scheduled for Jan. 27-29 at Baton Rouge’s Crowne Plaza was pushed back to April 20-22.
Proceed with optimism and caution is the catch phrase for upcoming playoffs and championship events. And yes, the LHSAA is set to proceed with its boys basketball tournament in Lake Charles.
“On Dec. 17, I sent a communication out to all the membership and superintendents saying that the convention was going to postponed after a unanimous vote of the executive committee,” Bonine said. “We did investigate the possibility of doing the convention virtually, but it won’t happen because the company that tallies votes for us can’t guarantee vote security on Zoom or any platform.”
The LHSAA’s current April plan includes a Hall of Fame Induction ceremony. Bonine said Louisiana’s COVID-19 phase may make it impossible to hold the event at the Crowne Plaza or any venue.
“We have had has many as 900 people in the room for the general assembly and as few as 600,” Bonine said. “Even if we expand to include all the ballrooms, the COVID number limits will get us. We have to see if we can move through the phases enough so that we could have more people.”
Though some COVID issues have cropped up the LHSAA's winter sports, Bonine said he is cautiously optimistic about completing those championships. He said schools can expect a memo later this week that will set the minimum number of games basketball teams must play to qualify for the playoffs.
“It really is a day-to-day thing now,” Bonine said. “Just like we did for football, we’re waiting as long as we can to set number of games required to make the playoffs.
“Our coaches and schools are doing a good job. I am less concerned with soccer, which is outdoors, and wrestling because they have not had as many mitigation issues. Right now other states are voting to reduce seasons or to not even have them. Keeping that in mind, I like where we are.”
Bonine said the LHSAA is confident the Lake Charles/Sulphur area can successfully host three events — starting with its boys basketball tournament March 9-13 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
The LHSAA girls tourney moves back at Southestern Louisiana's University Center in Hammond for March 2-6. Sulphur is the site of the LHSAA's softball and baseball tourneys in April/May.
“The facility (Burton) is fine and Mr. (Eric) Zartler with the (Convention and Visitors bureau) assures us they will be ready for all their events,” Bonine said. “He said there will be enough hotels rooms and places to eat.
"The basketball tournament is be the biggest event they have hosted since the hurricanes. That area has taken a beating financially too. They have a lot riding on this.”
Wrestling parameters
LHSAA assistant executive director Adam MacDowell said plans for the Raising Canes River Center to host the LHSAA Wrestling tournament Feb. 26-27 are in place.
MacDowell said 1,800 fans will admitted to the upper bowl of the River Center. Teams/wrestlers will be housed an exhibition hall and can watch the action via live stream. Coaches and competitors will be on the floor for their matches.