The Catholic High and Dutchtown soccer teams are certainly no strangers to each other. Ditto that for the Madison Prep and Scotlandville boys basketball teams.
Seldom do these teams share the spotlight on the same day but it will happen Wednesday. The top-seeded Bears (14-2-0) travel to No. 9 Dutchtown (13-7-2) for a Division I soccer playoff quarterfinal at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Scotlandville and Madison Prep provide the nightcap. The Division I/Class 5A Hornets (22-3) and Class 3A Madison Prep (18-3) meet at about 7:15 a.m. at Southern University’s F. G. Clark Activity Center.
Concerns about road conditions and cold temperatures prompted Catholic and Dutchtown to postpone their quarterfinal originally set for 2 p.m. Tuesday. The teams met just more than two weeks ago in a regular-season match won by the Bears 3-0.
Madison Prep and Scotlandville do have a history with each other that goes back over a decade. But they have not played this year. Games between the two powerhouses are typically showcases, and this one should be no different.
Tickets will be $15 and the game will not be live streamed, says Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample. The Hornets are coming off a win over Zachary in a key District 4-5A game Friday. Madison Prep saw its 13-game winning streak ended with a loss to St. Thomas More at last weekend’s Cajundome Classic.