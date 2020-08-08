After much speculation, the LHSAA announced its plans for fall sports last week. Which, of course, leads to more speculation.
It was no surprise when the LHSAA delayed the start of football until October. There was no other choice, given Louisiana’s phased approach to tackling the coronavirus pandemic.
But as usual for seemingly many things involving the LHSAA, there is room for folks to critique and inject their thoughts and feelings into what should happen next.
From a pro vs. con situation, here is what I see:
Pros
• We have projected dates to start the seasons for all four LHSAA fall sports — Aug. 31 (cross country and swimming), Sept. 8 (volleyball) and Oct. 8-10 (football).
• There are guidelines laid out for what each sport should do with regard to COVID-19 restrictions during practices and games.
• The calendar, schedules etc. will include some flexibility for a pandemic situation that can change daily.
Cons
• The late tweak to the LHSAA’s plans for football that everyone caught onto quick —no jamborees nor scrimmage the week of Oct. 1-3. Also, 7-on-7 against other schools are banned.
A possible scrimmage/jamboree was listed in the original set of football dates the LHSAA sent to schools Wednesday. But Friday, the option was a gone pecan as safety concerns were cited.
• The guidelines. Why? Because, by nature, we pick things like this apart. Everybody has an idea. Whether they are better than what the LHSAA mandates depends on the eye of the beholder. Again, great fodder for debate.
• Putting all that needs to be done together in order to have seasons, then keeping it all that way as sports and the pandemic evolve.
Nobody ever said high school sports during a pandemic would be easy. And that is because nobody ever thought we would have to do high school sports during a pandemic.
Here is a link to the 13-page COVID-19 fall guidelines memo the LHSAA sent out to its schools Friday. My pros and cons listed above are general observations from me. There are plenty of ideas to go around.
Some might ask why dropping the option for a football scrimmage or jamboree is a con for me. My issue is not with the decision, but with the fact it was put in place after Wednesday’s announcement that the season would be delayed. It gave critics something else to pounce on.
Believe it or not, whether we agree with the guidelines is not the most important thing. Getting to a point in pandemic remediation, in other words to Louisiana’s Phase 3, is the key to having fall seasons.
If we cannot get to Phase 3 and beyond, all the planning and guidelines won’t be worth the paper they are printed on. And it could happen despite our best efforts.
We wanted dates to hang our hats and helmets on. We have them. So ask questions, get answers and move toward them as best we can.
I believe we all agree and can unite on a major point — no one wants another season without high school sports. We already know how awful that felt.