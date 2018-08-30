A lot of heated rivals choose to play their games as a grand finale. Port Allen and Brusly are just the opposite with the Sugar Cane Classic set as the season opener at 7 p.m. Friday at Port Allen High.
The nondistrict battle for Westside bragging rights also lights a fire under the season.
“I like starting out Week 1 with a rivalry game,” second-year Brusly coach Hoff Schooler said. "(At Ruston, where Schooler was an assistant) we started with Neville, an old school rivalry. It gets everybody in the community excited about football. This game is as good as any other rivalry I’ve seen.”
Schooler and his counter part Don Gibson of Port Allen, also in his second year, got quite an introduction last season. Port Allen jumped ahead 14-0, then fell behind by a touchdown before rallying to score two TDs and come out with a 31-22 victory in the battle of West Baton Rouge Parish schools.
“Last year was enjoyable,” said Gibson, who had coached in Oklahoma before PAHS. “I loved the excitement, the energy that builds up to it. Over the last 13 years they’ve gotten the best of us. We got it going last year and hope to keep it going this year. It’s been a while since Port Allen has beat Brusly back-to-back.”
Schooler, who spent 10 seasons at Ruston, like Gibson is trying to turn Brusly’s fortunes around. The Panthers went 4-6, but have 10 starters back, including quarterback Nick Pennell. Schooler is hoping for improvement from Pennell, a basketball player who showed up three weeks before the start of last season.
“He’s improved tremendously,” Schooler said. “He has a better understanding of the game and his responsibilities as a leader. Had a good off season. We have to make sure he understands the entire scheme not just quarterback.”
Pennell operates behind an offensive line with three starters back. Defensively, end Marlon Wilson, safety Grant Watts and linebacker Kyle Parker, “have really stepped up as leaders,” Schooler said, The Panthers lost their jamboree game 28-0 to Plaquemine last week.
Gibson is still building from the ground floor with only three seniors on the roster. The Pelicans lost to Livonia in last week’s jamboree.
“We’re a lot better than a year ago with expectations, mentality and what it’s going to take to get this thing back in the right direction,” Gibson said. “We’re really young, but we’re not lacking on talent heart or desire.”
Gibson’s offense is built around running back Ed Wilson, whom he expects to develop into “an outstanding player.” Freshman Jeremiah Dehon and sophomore Jacoby Howard are neck-and-neck for the starting quarterback job. End Traveon Scott and linebacker TJ Shepherd, both seniors, lead the defense.
“Any rivalry game is a big game,” Gibson said. “The kids in the communities know each other. It’s a big game, about Pride on the Westside.”