A pair of aces usually refers to a winning hand in a card game. Unless you are talking about the Walker High basketball programs.
Junior Jalen Cook led the Wildcats to the Class 5A title game, while senior Tiara Young, an LSU signee, led the Walker girls to the semifinals.
How good is this guard duo? Good enough to sweep the top honors on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A All-State teams.
In leading Walker to the 5A title game for the second year in a row, Cook averaged 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.8 steals per game this season. The 6-foot point guard, who earned LSWA Outstanding Player honors, said improvement involved more than elevated averages.
“I think I improved on everything to be honest with you … ball-handling, vision, seeing stuff before it happens and learning ways to impact the game,” Cook said. “I had to be really consistent as a shooter. I also knew I had to be more vocal as a leader and understand how to put guys in the right position for us to be successful.”
Young, an LSU signee, averaged 29.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 1.9 assists and 1.1 blocked shots per game and led Walker to the state semifinals. She was also the LSWA Class 5A Outstanding Player last season while playing for Shreveport's Evangel Christian Academy.
A family-related move to south Louisiana included a transition to Walker that was as smooth as Young’s game. Young led the Walker girls to their first tourney berth since finishing as the 5A runner-up in 2015.
“A lot of people doubted us and did not think we would be in the final four,” Young said. “I cannot say I’m disappointed with how finished. We pushed through a lot of adversity together.
“What I’ve improved the most is shooting behind the 3-point line. Once I learned my teammates and their tendencies, I think I became a better player all-around.”
Tony Clark of Thibodaux High claimed boys Coach of the Year and Kevin Greene of Captain Shreve garnered the Coach of the Year honor for the girls squad.
Clark, in his 18th season as a head coach, took home his first LHSAA boys basketball title. Clark’s Tigers were the No. 1 playoff seed, despite returning just one starter. Thibodaux finished 33-2 and ended the year with a 19-game winning streak.
Greene’s team, as the No. 9 seed, took the final step and ended the 2018-19 season with the first state title in program history and a 31-4 record.
Cook and Young were not the only local players on the LSWA first teams. Reece Beekman of Division I champion Scotlandville (22.1 points, 10.2 rebounds) made the boys first team, while Kentrell Garnett of Division I semifinalist Catholic (19.3 points, 2.3 rebounds) made the second.
Alexius Horne of 5A runner-up Denham Springs (18 points, 6 assists) joined Young on the girls first team.