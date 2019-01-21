Boys
1. Scotlandville (25-1): New lineup? It has been no problem for the Hornets’ whose lone loss came in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Classic.
2. Dunham (20-4) and Madison Prep (17-7): The Division III Tigers and Class 3A MPA have been nearly as impressive as Scotlandville. The Hornets have beaten both.
4. Walker (19-8): The defending 5A champion Wildcats may be a little short on depth, but not on victories.
5. Jehovah-Jireh (28-4): The Division V/Class C Warriors can go toe-to-toe with anyone on this list.
6. Catholic (18-5): Some believe this is the best Catholic team since the 1990s. They may be right.
7. Episcopal (20-4): The Knights of Division III/2A face Jehovah-Jireh and Dunham this week in key area games.
8. University (13-9): The Division II/3A Cubs don’t have a gaudy record but some notable wins, including one against Riverside Academy put them in this group.
9. Dutchtown (15-5) and Broadmoor (17-8): These District 5-5A teams will be interesting to watch the rest of the way.
On the outside looking in: Belaire, Doyle, Lee, Live Oak, Port Allen, St. Amant, White Castle.
Girls
1. Lee (23-2): No team has been more consistent than the Patriots of Division II/4A.
2. Denham Springs (21-3) and Walker (23-4): It is hard to separate these two District 4-5A titans at this point, so they share the No. 2 spot.
3. Doyle (24-3) and East Ascension (14-2): What does a 2A team like Doyle have in common with 5A EAHS? Both teams are playing at a high level.
5. McKinley (18-12): The Division I/5A Panthers have been solid with their lone 5-5A loss coming to East Ascension.
6. Zachary (14-12): Seems like an off the wall pick, but the 4-5A Broncos of Tami McClure played a brutal early schedule that is starting to pay dividends.
7. East Iberville (24-4): This is a Class 1A team that has great record with some notable wins and a few losses to top teams.
8. Albany (17-10) and University (14-12): Two traditional powers, one in 3A and the other in 3A/Division II, are prepped to make strong late-season surges.
10. St. Amant (19-5), Episcopal (16-5) and Holden (16-9): Holden is rebuilding but is the defending Class B champion, and Episcopal has put together an impressive 21-game stretch in Class 2A/Division III. St. Amant was successful early and seeks 4-5A success now.
On the outside looking in: Brusly, Dutchtown, Glen Oaks, Live Oak, Madison Prep.