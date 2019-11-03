The life of Riley — and Rylee — was awfully good.
Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy also added to one of Baton Rouge’s longest running success stories at Sunday’s Capital City Swim League Championship.
Juniors Rylee Moore of Parkview Baptist and Lee’s Riley Brown claimed top individual titles to conclude the two-day meet at the Crawfish Aquatics pool.
Brown set the only meet record of the day, winning the 100-yard backstroke in 51.88 seconds. Brown’s time was more than a half a second better than the previous record set by Dutchtown’s Spencer May in 2008.
“It was really a goal going into the meet,” Brown said of the backstroke record. “I tried to go for the IM too, and that didn’t happen. But I still have next year.”
Brown also won the 200 individual medley in 1:55.16 and was the voted the Outstanding Boys Swimmer for the annual meet. Moore won the same two events and was Outstanding Girls Swimmer.
Moore won her IM in 2:05.05 and 100 backstroke in 55.03, continuing a family tradition. Her older brother, John Michael, won the CCSL boys award as a PBS swimmer.
“I don’t really focus on the times at all,” Moore said. “I concentrate on the details, like making sure my underwater work is good. It is kind of cool to have a sibling who did this before me. Now I’m hoping to swim some faster times at state.”
Mason Nyboer of Catholic and SJA’s CeCe Werth were double winners. Both won the 200 and 500 freestyles to help spearhead their teams' winning efforts. Episcopal's Alexa Ryon Bennett won the girls 50 and 100 freestyles.
Catholic scored 557 points to win its 30th straight CCSL meet title. St. Joseph’s finished with 480 points to wrap up its 20th consecutive crown. Baton Rouge High placed second in both divisions with 275 points on the boys side and 223 for girls. BRHS edges Episcopal by one point to take the runner-up trophy.
“It’s 30 for the school and 21 in a row for me … It started for me when I was a freshman,” Catholic coach Doug Logsdon said. “That’s an amazing accomplishment. Just the longevity of it, and the support from our administration is huge.
“Winning six out of 11 individual events today is great. There are some things we need to tighten up for state meet. The relays were really good, and we did well one through four in almost every event.”
The Bears won all three relays, a point of emphasis for competitors like Harrison Russell.
“We swam really well,” Russell said. “Sometimes, it’s hard to swim fast in prelims and go faster the next day, but we did.”
There were multiple points of pride for first-year SJA coach George Newport, who also is the former BRHS coach.
“Total team effort … top to bottom,” Newport said of his SJA team. “Every swimmer we had who qualified for this meet scored, and that is incredible.”
SJA’s Kate Russell added, “I think everyone showed up and showed out. We gave 100 percent.”
Moore was not the only competitor who just missed setting a meet record. Nyboer was on record pace for more than half of the 500 freestyle. BRHS’ Ema Lavigne won the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.11, less than a second off the meet record.