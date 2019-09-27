Zeon Chriss passed for 186 yards and four touchdowns and Madison Prep seized on some Brusly miscues for a 27-10 win Friday night in the District 7-3A opener at Louisiana Leadership Stadium.
Madison Prep (3-1, 1-0) had more penalty yardage, fewer first downs and more punts than Brusly, but still managed to come out on top.
Brusly’s usually dominant defense was unable to shut down the Chargers — especially through the air — where Chriss had touchdown passes of 14, 30, 54 and 29 yards.
“I’m not sure that they dominated through the air; they had a couple of big plays,” Brusly coach Hoff Schooler said. “A couple breaks went their way that didn’t go our way. It was two evenly matched teams, and somebody needs a break. We’ll rally back and be ready to go.”
Madison Prep’s defense also made an impact, forcing two fumbles, recovering one and adding two interceptions.
Both teams struggled with clock management as the scoreboard malfunctioned throughout the game.
“It was the worst-case scenario not having the clock,” Schooler said. “You’re not able to see what the clock is at to call your plays.”
Brusly scored on its second drive of the game after two Madison Prep penalties gave the Panthers a first down before it could even run a play. Kicker Nathan Landry drilled a 26-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead that would not last long.
Madison Prep responded with a touchdown drive, ending with a 14-yard pass from Chriss to receiver Maleak Palmer.
Brusly fumbled on its next drive and Madison Prep needed only one play to get on the board again — a 30-yard pass from Zeon to receiver Joel Williams to go up 13-3 after the missed extra point.
Brusly had the opportunity to cut the lead before halftime, but Madison Prep put up a goal-line stand to stop the Bears from punching it in the end zone. Schooler said the clock played a big part is Brusly’s struggle to call plays at the end of the half.
Madison Prep coach Landry Williams said that goal-line stand was the turning point in the game.
Brusly’s only touchdown came in the third quarter, a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nick Penell to receiver Sammy Daquano.
Madison Prep followed that touchdown with a 42-yard kickoff return, leading to a 29-yard touchdown pass from Chriss to Tyrell Raby to extend the lead to 27-10.
Two Madison Prep interceptions late in the fourth quarter by Joel Williams and Major Burns would secure the win for the Chargers.
“It’s exciting to get that first district win because we’re in such a competitive district,” Williams said. “We just have to make sure the guys continue to play good disciplined football.”