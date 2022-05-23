At an early age, Luke Young was determined to survive.
Born with Down syndrome and later diagnosed with leukemia, Young was driven to compete, to beat the odds and to stay healthy. At 8 years old, he found another avenue for his competitive spirit — the Special Olympics.
“He likes to win,” said Mavis Young, Luke’s mother.
Luke Young, a veteran to the Special Olympics, was honored as the Special Olympics Boys Athlete of the Year at The Advocate’s 36th Star of Stars award ceremony Monday. He competes in the 50-meter dash, softball throw, long jump, horseshoes, bowling and swimming.
“He’s excited that his hard work paid off — that he sees that there is a reward for all his struggles,” Mavis Young said.
Coming from a family of swimmers, Luke Young learned how to swim as early as he could. He joined a Special Olympics competitive team in 2017, swimming in the 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter backstroke and 200-meter relay.
The freestyle is his strongest event — and although he holds multiple awards and trophies for his skills in the water, his best sport isn't a Special Olympics sport.
“His best sport is baseball,” Mavis Young said. “He’s been playing baseball since he could walk.”
Luke Young competes in two special-needs leagues — the Miracle League in Baton Rouge and the Team of Dreams in Gonzales.
Baseball serves as proof that Young's competitiveness extends beyond Special Olympics. It can be seen in every play he makes on the field at shortstop.
“They don’t count the outs, but my son does,” Mavis Young said. “He’ll get in the car after the game and say, ‘Mom, I got five people out.’ ”
Although Luke Young participates in baseball outside of the Special Olympics, he is still allowed to compete and be recognized for his accomplishments in his events at the Special Olympics, Mavis Young said.
“He’s truly the bravest kid I know,” Mavis Young said.