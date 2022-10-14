The first-half shootout suggested one thing, but the scoreless second half had just as much drama.
Denham Springs made a 27-21 halftime lead stand up when linebacker Hayden Rushing sacked St. Amant quarterback Chase Kelley on the final play of the game, preserving the six-point homecoming victory Friday in a District 5-5A game played at Walker High.
“I thought defensively we did a really good job, got some big stops when we really needed them,” Denham Springs coach Brett Beard said. “Really proud of the defense for the way they bowed up in the second half.”
Denham Springs improved to 6-1 for the first time since 2008 and takes a 2-0 mark in the district to East Ascension next week.
St. Amant (3-4, 0-2) scored the last 14 points of the second quarter to trail by six at halftime. The Gators missed a field goal with 6:14 left and wide receiver Luke Raffray, who was behind coverage, couldn’t hold onto Kelley’s pass attempt at Denham Springs' 20 with 34 seconds remaining.
Kelley passed 17 yards to Cole Sims to the Yellow Jackets’ 42, but Rushing’s sack ended the game.
“We both made adjustments to try and take away what the other was doing best,” St. Amant coach David Oliver said. “That’s what you saw, two pretty good teams going at it for 48 minutes.”
Denham Springs, which had 249 of its 377 yards in the first half, ended third-quarter drives at St. Amant’s 30- and 29-yard lines. A fourth-and-3 run from Ray McKneely was stopped short by St. Amant’s defense with 1:14 remaining.
Liberty quarterback commitment Reese Mooney was 15-of-28 passing for 247 yards and three touchdowns, and Micah Harrison caught six passes for 95 yards. Running back Cam Kelly topped the Jackets with 80 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.
St. Amant scored a pair of touchdowns in a three-minute span of the second quarter, rallying from a 27-7 deficit to get within 27-21.
Running back Joshua Morrise, who rushed 20 times for 78 yards, scored on a 4-yard run at the 5:26 mark of the second quarter, and Kelley finished a 23-yard drive on fourth down with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Easton Jarreau. Braxton Trabeau added the extra point with two minutes before halftime.
The teams traded touchdowns within a 22-second span of the first quarter.
Denham Springs dug into its bag of tricks to tie the game at 7-7. The Yellow Jackets executed a flea-flicker with McKneely tossing back to Mooney, who found CamRon Eirick wide open for a 75-yard scoring strike.
That set off a stretch of 27 unanswered points, fueled by the first of two onside kick recoveries by Josh Hogan and an interception from Da’Shawn McBryde, which was highlighted by touchdown passes from Mooney of 19 yards to Eirick and 24 yards to Andrew Goodwin.
“It’s a tough win,” Beard said. “I loved every second of it.”