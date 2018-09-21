LUTCHER — St. Amant and Lutcher went at each other into two overtimes. At the end, the team that could recover its own fumble won out.
Lutcher defensive back Rashaud Long fell on a K.J. Franklin fumble in the second overtime to secure the Bulldogs’ 31-28 victory Friday night.
The Bulldogs (2-2) appeared to be in a strong position on their possession in the second overtime with second-and-goal at the St. Amant 1, but a bad shotgun snap recovered by quarterback Kolby Bourgeois pushed them back to the 8. Bourgeois threw incomplete on third down, and Lutcher had to settle for Noah Detillier’s 26-yard field goal.
“You gotta get points,” said Lutcher coach Dwaine Jenkins. “It gives your defense a chance to make a play, and our defense stepped up tonight. They’ve been much maligned; we’ve had some tough things happen. We got the stop.”
Franklin, who scored three touchdowns and rushed for 130 yards, lost the ball on the first play for St. Amant (3-1) as he swept left, and a scramble ensued. Long was there to cover it.
“They were playing man,” Long said. “I jammed the guy, and he was stalk-blocking me. They pitched it out, there was a scramble and I picked it up.”
The teams traded the lead twice in a back-and-forth first half. Lutcher running back Rondell Mealey rushed for 189 yards and a TD. Bourgoeis completed 13 of 23 passes for 148 yards and three TDs. Adrian Butler caught five for 66 yards and scoring passes of 10 and 14 yards while Jacoby Williams caught five passes for 42 yards, including a 15-yard TD.
Franklin ran for 130 yards on 22 carries. His 20-yard run with 6:51 left tied the game in regulation and he followed it up with a 5-yard run in the first overtime. His three TDs give him 10 for the season and he set up the Gators first score with a 70-yard kickoff return. Lutcher held him to 13 yards in the first half but Franklin started finding running room in the second.
St. Amant quarterback Lathan Bourgeois, who alternated with Kaleb Thompson, completed 13 of 19 passes for 148 yards and ran for the Gators’ other TD. Darius Smith caught seven passes for 72 yards.
“It was like a heavyweight fight that went more than 48 minutes,” St. Amant coach David Oliver said. “At the end, they made one more play than we did. Lutcher did a great job of controlling the tempo and limiting our turns in the first half. In the second half we got more into a flow.”
It was the second consecutive victory for Lutcher and avenged a 40-20 loss to the Gators last season.
“It seems like this is what happens when Lutcher and St. Amant play,” Jenkins said. “That’s why we keep playing. Two programs that try to do things the right way, two fan bases that get their money’s worth when they lock up.”