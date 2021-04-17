Seven may have its mystical qualities, but the number six worked awfully well for Patrick Taylor’s Evan Scully and Baton Rouge High.
The Patrick Taylor senior made it through six events with relative ease to win his first all-around title in his sixth appearance at the LHSAA Gymnastics Championship that concluded Saturday at Baton Rouge High.
“I trained a lot for today, and I think it went exactly like I wanted it to,” Scully said. “We did not get first overall as a team because we don’t have enough people. But that is OK, because we still got a lot of medals and did so great.”
Scully recorded an all-around score of 74.300 to outdistance two other New Orleans area competitors, Hahnville’s Albert Berggren (70.700) and Isac Tamborella (70.200) of Fisher, in the Level 10 competition.
The final day of the two-day meet offered a little something for everyone. Patrick Taylor scored 204.400 to win the Level 10 team title — a first for the Avondale-based school.
Meanwhile, host BRHS placed first in Level 5 and won the overall team title for the sixth straight time under coach Kevin Nee, who came out of retirement to coach the boys team.
“Look … they stepped up today,” BRHS boys coach Kevin Nee said. “I knew we had the numbers to win the overall, but I wasn’t expecting to win any of the other battles.
“All day, these guys were excited and they performed. When they saw a guy do a high-level skill, they would tell me, ‘Coach, I want to do that next year.’ That is what you want.”
The Bulldogs edged Shreveport’s Caddo Magnet 176.300 to 174.800 to win the Level 5 team competition.
BRHS had three of the top five all-round finishers in Level 5, led by Jayke Fullerton, who won with 60.600 points, three-tenths of a point ahead of Caddo’s Julian Fuast-Mckinney. The Bulldogs got a fifth-place finish in the Level 10 all-around from Andrew English. Baton Rouge High finished with 356 points in the overall competition, with Patrick Taylor finishing second with its 204.400 in Level 10.
Scully placed first on four of the six apparatuses in Level 10. He considered the 13.400 he scored on his first event of the day, the floor exercise, to be his best effort. Hahnville’s Berggren won the parallel bars and pommel horse.
“That was definitely the best floor combination I’ve had all year,” Scully said. “To get that to start the meet was important for me. I was able to build on that.”
Patrick Taylor coach Mike King added, “This is great for the school and Evan. I am glad we had a team to put around him this year.”