Not all football coaches get to be head coach at their alma mater, but now Malcolm Reed has that chance.

Reed, a former McKinley High School and Mississippi Valley State player, was hired as McKinley's new football coach.

“Putting what this means into words is one of the hardest things right now,” Reed said. “When you get into coaching, being a head coach some day is the goal. But to be the head coach at your alma mater is special.

“For me to be the head coach at McKinley goes beyond that. You look at the rich tradition of coaches, like Eddie Robinson and my coach, Calvin Nicholas, who are both McKinley graduates. This means so much because I have been part of the school.”

Reed, a 2002 graduate, previously served as an assistant football coach and head baseball coach at McKinley. He has been an assistant coach at St. Amant the past two years. Reed takes over for Richard Oliver, who spent two years as McKinley's coach.

“We are thrilled to have Malcolm coming back to McKinley,” principal Esrom Pitre said. “Having one of their own as head coach is something our alumni are excited about. Coach Oliver did a good job stabilizing things, which is important.

“Malcolm is part of our alumni board and has always been active in the community. His presentation was impressive. … You could tell he has learned from his experience at St. Amant. We believe he will be able to build on what we have, get more boys out for the team and keep the boys in our community here.”

The 37-year-old Reed played wide receiver and tight end on two winning teams at Mississippi Valley. He has 11 years of coaching experience and was the running backs/tight ends coach at St. Amant.

“The experience I gained working with coach David Oliver at St. Amant and all the other coaches there is invaluable,” Reed said. “I will take what I learned there and incorporate into what we do at McKinley.

“The first step will be getting to know the students and players already there. From there, the goal is to keep the players in south Baton Rouge here to build something special.”