Class 5A
1. Catholic-BR (7-0) beat McKinley 66-6
2. Zachary (7-0) beat Denham Springs 35-3
3. Brother Martin (5-0) beat Archbishop Shaw 47-15
4. Ponchatoula (5-0) beat Slidell 56-14
5. Acadiana (5-2) beat New Iberia 42-0
6. Capt. Shreve (7-0) beat Natchitoches Central 31-20
7. Ruston (6-1) beat Ouachita Parish 56-55 (2OT)
8. John Curtis (2-2) lost to Jesuit 17-13
9. West Monroe (4-2) beat West Ouachita 25-0
10. Destrehan (4-0) beat Terrebonne 41-14
Others receiving votes: Alexandria (6-1) beat Pineville 42-7, Natchitoches Central (6-1) lost to Captain Shreve 31-20, Byrd (6-1) beat Benton 45-17, Benton (4-3) lost to Byrd 45-17, Rummel (3-2) lost to Holy Cross 28-21, Jesuit (4-1) beat John Curtis 17-13
Class 4A
1. Karr (4-0) beat John F. Kennedy 62-0
2. Neville (6-1) beat Minden 30-0
3. Westgate (5-1) plays St. Augustine Saturday
4. Carencro (5-2) beat Northside 36-14
5. Warren Easton (2-2) plays Carver Saturday
6. Northwood-Shreve. (5-2) beat Evangel 26-0
7. Liberty (6-0) beat Tara 48-0
8. Carver (4-0) plays Warren Easton Saturday
9. Teurlings Catholic (5-2) lost to St. Thomas More 41-35 (OT)
10. Cecilia (5-2) beat Beau Chene 40-20
Others receiving votes: St. Thomas More (3-4) beat Teurlings Catholic 41-35 (OT), Huntington (6-1) beat Woodlawn-Shreve. 44-6, Leesville (5-2) beat DeRidder 49-41, Assumption (4-2) beat Morgan City 51-0, Vandebilt Catholic (3-2) beat South Terrebonne 49-14, Istrouma (2-3) lost to Belaire 17
Class 3A
1. University (7-0) beat Madison Prep 37-29
2. Madison Prep (6-1) lost to University 37-29
3. Sterlington (7-0) beat Wossman 45-14
4. De La Salle (3-2) lost to Hahnville 14-13
5. E.D. White (5-0) beat Patterson 21-0
6. Church Point (7-0) beat Northwest 54-6
7. Iowa (7-0) beat Jennings 56-19
8. Lutcher (5-0) beat Berwick 48-0
9. St. James (4-2) beat Donaldsonville 24-22
10. Lake Charles Prep (4-3) beat St. Louis Catholic 34-20
Others receiving votes: Union Parish (4-3) beat Richwood 42-8, Jena (6-1) beat Grant (31-0), St. Martinville (5-2) beat Kaplan 44-12, Brusly (6-1) beat Baker 54-6, Donaldsonville (4-2) lost to St. James 24-22, Abbeville (6-1) beat Crowley 46-14, Erath (6-1) beat Loranger 28-27
Class 2A
1. Many (6-1) beat Avoyelles 34-30
2. Lafayette Christian (6-1) beat Notre Dame 27-10
3. Newman (4-1) lost to St. Charles 12-7
4. Amite (5-0) beat St. Helena 31-24
5. Mangham (6-1) beat Madison 42-8
6. Loreauville (7-0) beat Delcambre 42-13
7. St. Charles (5-0) beat Newman 12-7
8. Notre Dame (5-2) lost to Lafayette Christian 27-10
9. General Trass (7-0) beat Ferriday 60-0
10. North Caddo (6-1) beat Ringgold via forfeit
Others receiving votes: Avoyelles (6-1) lost to Many 34-30, Ascension Episcopal (5-2) lost to Southern Lab 33-31, Rosepine (6-1) beat Vinton 47-19, Episcopal-BR (6-0) beat Dunham 44-40, Dunham (4-3) lost to Episcopal-BR 44-40, Jonesboro-Hodge (6-1) beat Cedar Creek 28-26
Class 1A
1. Ouachita Christian (7-0) beat Delta Charter 56-8
2. Calvary (6-1) beat Magnolia Charter 73-6
3. Grand Lake (6-1) lost to Hamilton Christian 24-21
4. Southern Lab (4-2) beat Ascension Episcopla 33-31
5. Oak Grove (4-3) beat River Oaks 56-0
6. Homer (5-2) beat Lincoln Prep 60-13
7. Ascension Catholic (3-1) beat St. Michael 28-24
8. St. Mary’s (6-1) beat Block 41-6
9. Westminster Christian (6-1) lost to Sacred Heart 68-35
10. St. Frederick (5-2) beat Sicily Island 43-0
Others receiving votes: Vermilion Catholic (4-3) beat Highland Baptist 40-0, Haynesville (5-2) beat Arcadia 53-14, Opelousas Catholic (6-1) beat Catholic-Pointe Coupee 27-8, St. Edmund (5-2) beat North Central 56-24, Cedar Creek (3-3) lost to Jonesboro-Hodge 28-26, Country Day (3-2) beat West St. John 37-0, Glenbrook (5-2) beat Plain Dealing 42-8, Logansport (3-4) beat LaSalle 50-7.