For Hammond High’s Jayden Hauck, the LHSAA girls singles bowling championship Tuesday was just another day on the lanes as she went wire-to-wire through the four-game series at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge to capture the title.
Hauck posted a total of 906, a 226.5 average, to easily win the title by a margin of 70 pins.
Connor Domangue of Central Lafourche, who entered with a 210 average, used a 258 final game to win the boys championship with a 994 total.
A total of 48 girls and 80 boys qualified for the event from all those who bowled at least 21 games for their high school programs. This was the seventh year the singles was an official part of the LHSAA’s championships.
Hauck, whose game appears simple when watching her repeat shot-after-shot, opened with a 247 and quickly had a 13-pin lead on the field. That expanded to 45 pins after a 231 second game and from there she coasted home to win with games of 247-231-228-200.
“It feels good (to win),” Hauck said. “I could have done better the last game with pin carry and things like that.”
Freshman Jordan Wingerter of St. Joseph’s Academy, who entered 19th in the average list at 167, closed with three 200 games to finish second at 836 (168-255-213-200, 209 average). Laney Sasso of Academy of Our Lady was third at 828.
“My first game I was a little nervous,” Wingerter said. “But then I came back and made some adjustments. I bowled my best definitely. I didn’t think I would get this far since I’m only a freshman. I actually came (Sunday) to practice and the lanes were slicker today, but I made adjustments and it worked out pretty well for me.”
The tone of the boys singles was set when eight bowlers topped 260 in the opening game and Jake Connelly of David Taylor threw 247-267 to stand at 514 halfway through. Domangue posted 264 and his low game of 226 in the second game before rolling a 246 and 258 to finish with a 248 average.
“I didn’t expect to come out here and do what I did,” Wingerter said. “As soon as I was able to find a shot I stuck to it and finished strong through the four games. It’s amazing.”
Luke Wood of Jesuit moved past some bowlers as well in the final four to finish at 982, 12 pins behind Domangue. Saul Theriot of Vandebilt Catholic took third at 968. He had games of 283 and 267 in the first and third games to offset a 191 second game.
LHSAA BOYS SINGLES CHAMPIONSHIP
All-Star Lanes, Baton Rouge
1. Conner Domangue, Central Lafourche, 264-226-246-258 – 994
2. Luke Wood, Jesuit, 235-258-235-254 – 982
3. Saul Theriot, Vandebilt Catholic, 283-191-267-227 -- 968
4. Carson Colletti, Brother Martin, 266-237-254-191 – 948
5. Jose “Ricky” Carmona, Brother Martin, 226-245-225-244 – 940
6. Mason Girior, H L. Bourgeois, 199-268-234-235 – 936
7. Joseph Freisella, Terrebonne, 257-206-211-245 – 919
8. Ryan Booth, Loranger, 234-227-245-212 – 918
9. Jake Connelly, David Thibodaux, 247-267-216-184 – 914
9. Andrew Levron, Central Lafourche, 268-228-233-185 – 914
11. Jack Bertucci, St. Paul’s, 225-201-221-256 – 903
11. Austin Nguyen, Dutchtown, 247-236-207-213 – 903
13. Mason Saucier, A.J. Ellender, 226-205-234-230 – 895
14. JahI Cannon, Hammond, 234-235-222-196 – 887
15. Gary Sims, Jesuit, 200-248-225-213 – 886
LHSAA GIRLS SINGLES CHAMPIONSHIP
1. Jayden Hauck, Hammond, 247-231-228-200 – 906
2. Jordan Wingerter, St. Joseph’s Academy, 168-255-213-200 – 836
3. Laney Sasso, Academy of Our Lady, 167-168-256-237 – 828
4. Paris Mendones, Airline, 234-199-160-204 – 797
5. Madalyn Haas, Archbishop Chapelle, 186-186-225-190 – 787
6. Taylor Hunn, Mt. Carmel, 167-210-208-192 – 777
7. Ashtyn Yoches, Dutchtown, 207-198-193-172 – 770
8. Yasmine Theriot, South Terrebonne, 202-172-173-222 – 769
9. Jaiden DeGeorge, Cabrini, 246-190-151-160 – 747
10. Cadence Cagnolatti, St. Amant, 212-181-203-146 – 742
11. Rose Attuso, St. Amant, 158-174-193-210 – 735
12. Emily Floyd, Central Lafourche, 198-164-185-183 – 730
13. Mary Hamilton, Archbishop Chapelle, 163-200-201-153 – 717
14. Kayla Cowell, Ponchatoula, 176-156-158-226 – 716
15. Hannah Grather, East Ascension, 126-247-156-183 -- 712