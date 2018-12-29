It looked almost like a replay from Scotlandville's Friday semifinal win. Reece Beekman scored a game-high 32 points once again and Carvell Teasett hit more clutch shots.
This time, sixth-seeded Zachary was on the receiving end as Scotlandville scored 30 second-quarter points on its way to an 84-51 victory in the title game of the East Baton Rouge-Bob Pettit/Coca-Cola boys basketball tournament Saturday night.
“This tournament means a lot to us,” said Beekman, who was voted the tourney MVP. “To come out as the best team in East Baton Rouge (parish schools) counts for something.”
Teasett had 18 points and Morantz James added 10 for the unbeaten Hornets (19-0), who opened up the toolbox to display a few more skills in the game played at Lee High. Darian Ward led Zachary (12-8) with 22 points and nine rebounds.
“We just wanted to come out and defend better than we did (Friday night) and then defending turned into a lot of offensive rhythm,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “Again, we talked about playing hard for 32 minutes and giving it our all. And fighting through adversity.”
Adversity? The only time the Hornets trailed was a minute into the game when the Broncos’ Gerren Hayes made one of two free throws to make it a 1-0 game. The score was tied twice in the first quarter. Back-to-back putbacks by Ward got the Broncos even with the Hornets both times, the second of which came 5:10 remaining.
From there, Scotlandville outscored Zachary 8-0 in the first quarter. It was a sign of things to come as the Hornets outscored the Broncos 30-11 in the second quarter to claim a 43-16 halftime lead. The first quarter was the lowest scoring quarter for top-seeded SHS.
There was a notable challenge when post player Jonathan Horton went to the bench with foul trouble. Sample countered with a five-guard lineup that served the Hornets well. It even gave Scotlandville the chance to run the clock with a four-corners look on offense in the fourth quarter.
When asked about Beekman, Teasett replied, “He’s the best facilitator in the state.”
Scotlandville made good on Sample’s request for tougher defense. After battling through three very different games to get to the title game, Zachary found itself in a tougher battle. The Hornets set the tone by contesting every shot and diving for every loose ball.
The key to the game, Zachary coach Jon McClinton said, was intensity. It is the kind of effort McClinton wants to see from his team. Taking a cue from the Zachary football motto “It’s all about the Z,” the point for McClinton is simple — it is all about his Z team getting better.
“As a team, I always talk about us getting better. This is a different level. We’ve seen it with this group, but it is the first time they’ve experienced it like this,” McClinton said. “Hats off to Scotlandville. Coach Sample does a great job and it doesn’t matter who he has out there. They lose 60 percent of their offense from last year and still roll. We need that level of intensity and we’ll get there.”