Liberty quarterback Khylan Gross takes the snap from center against East Iberville on Friday night at Olympia Stadium.

 Photo by John Oubre

Thursday

Local Class 5A/4A

East Ascension 48, Walker 28

Live Oak 50, Frederick Douglass 0

Local Class 3A and below

Ascension Catholic def. Thrive, forfeit

Capitol def. Rosenwald Collegiate, forfeit

Donaldsonville 40, Kentwood 6

Lutcher 57, South Terrebonne 28

University 57, Glen Oaks 0

Statewide

Airline 36,W Southwood 14

Alexandria 41, Winona, Miss. 15

Amite 40, Lakeshore 28

Avoyelles 40, Winnfield 12

B.T. Washington 21, Washington-Marion 8

Buckeye 47, LaSalle 19

Captain Shreve 46, Parkway 21

Country Day 63, Thomas Jefferson 0

Covington 35, Fontainebleau 0

Easton 55, M.L. King Charter 6

Grand Lake 13, Basile 6

Grant 43, Pine Prairie 36

Kenner Discovery 40, Fisher 0

Loreauville 27, Kaplan 20

Ouachita Christian 25, St. Frederick 7

Ponchatoula 49, Northshore 7

Port Allen 20, White Castle 13

Rayville 18, Delhi Charter 12

Sacred Heart 57, Mamou 0

Sumner 55, Haynes Academy 0

Friday

Local Class 5A/4A

Belaire 13, Plaquemine 8

Catholic 38, Lafayette Christian 17

Central 56, South Lafourche 21

Central Catholic 38, at McKinley 6

De La Salle 41, Scotlandville 32

Denham Springs 59, Tara 6

Dutchtown 42, Ouachita Parish 33

Liberty 34, Liberty 27

St. Amant 48, Helen Cox 12

St. Edmund Catholic 14, Livonia 12

St. Michael 66, Broadmoor 0

Zachary 35, Woodlawn-BR 28

Local Class 3A and below

Brusly 83, Collegiate Baton Rouge 0

Dunham 26, Southern Lab 20 OT

East Feliciana 38, East Iberville 0

Episcopal 42, Catholic-PC 12

Madison Prep def. Mentorship, forfeit

Parkview Baptist 23, West Feliciana 22

Pope John Paul II 10, Central Private 8

Riverside Academy 43, Albany 34

St. Martin’s 49, Ascension Christian 32

Springfield 42, Ben Franklin 12

Varnado 26, Baker 0

Statewide

Abbeville 20, Opelousas 6

Acadiana 35, Southside 10

Ascension Episcopal 29, Catholic-NI

Assumption 13, Thibodaux 7

Barbe 28, New Iberia 26

Beau Chene 35, Ville Platte 0

Benton 42, Haughton 21

Berwick 35, Centerville 0

Bossier 66, Montgomery 6

Bunkie 36, Lakeview 12

Caldwell Parish 13, Madison 12

Calvary Baptist 70, Lincoln Prep 12

Carencro 45, St. Martinville 12

Carroll 49, Bastrop 22

Carver 15, Landry/Walker 13

Cedar Creek 54, River Oaks 7

Chalmette 45, Ehret 20

Church Point 35, Eunice 0

Comeaux 44, Sam Houston 23

Covenant Christian 30, St. John 22

D’Arbonne Woods 28, Delhi 0

DeRidder 6, Marksville 0

Delta Charter 30, Sicily Island 16

E.D. White 51, Ellender 12

East Beauregard 41, Gueydan 16

East Jefferson 46, Bonnabel 13

East St. John 8, Hahnville 3

Franklinton 47, Belle Chasse 33

General Trass 48, Vidalia 0

Hamilton Christian def. Oberlin, forfeit

Hanson Memorial 47, Lake Arthur 27

Haynesville 54, Ringgold 16

Homer 44, Arcadia 6

Huntington 36, Evangel Christian 34, OT

Independence 40, Northlake Christian 7

Iota 28, North Vermilion 24

Iowa 42, Pineville 0

Jena 14, Tioga 7

Jesuit 51, Holy Cross 7

Jonesboro-Hodge 34, N. Webster 32, 2OT

Lakeside 54, Beekman 20

Leesville 49, Minden 36

Lena Northwood 54, North Central 36

Logansport 38, Rosepine 24

Loyola College Prep 41, West Ouachita 27

Many 44, Red River 31

McDonogh #35 29, McMain 8

Merryville 34, Elton 15

NDHS 13, Cecilia 3

Natchitoches Central 23, C.E. Byrd 10

Neville 28, West Monroe 7

Newman 59, Pearl River 7

North Caddo 44, Plain Dealing 0

North DeSoto def. Pickering, forfeit

Northside 23, Peabody 22

Northwest 28, Kinder 26

Oak Grove 42, Tensas 0

Oakdale 56, Port Barre 14

Opelousas Catholic 28, Menard 0

Patterson 40, Morgan City 0

Ruston 51, St. Thomas More 27

Saint Paul’s 35, Hammond 0

Shreveport Northwood 42, Wossman 14

Slidell 36, Mandeville 35

South Beauregard 22, Vinton 7

St. Louis 30, LaGrange 6

St. Mary’s 35, DeQuincy 20

St. Thomas Aquinas 19, Hannan 6

Sterlington 45, Jennings 14

Sulphur 24, Lafayette 21

Terrebonne 26, Central Lafourche 8

Teurlings Catholic 20, Breaux Bridge 12

Union Parish 40, Franklin Parish 6

West Jefferson 44, Higgins 6

Westgate 28, Lake Charles College Prep 12

Westlake 30, Welsh 22

Westminster Christian 33, Highland Baptist 7

