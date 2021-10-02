Thursday
Local Class 5A/4A
East Ascension 48, Walker 28
Live Oak 50, Frederick Douglass 0
Local Class 3A and below
Ascension Catholic def. Thrive, forfeit
Capitol def. Rosenwald Collegiate, forfeit
Donaldsonville 40, Kentwood 6
Lutcher 57, South Terrebonne 28
University 57, Glen Oaks 0
Statewide
Airline 36,W Southwood 14
Alexandria 41, Winona, Miss. 15
Amite 40, Lakeshore 28
Avoyelles 40, Winnfield 12
B.T. Washington 21, Washington-Marion 8
Buckeye 47, LaSalle 19
Captain Shreve 46, Parkway 21
Country Day 63, Thomas Jefferson 0
Covington 35, Fontainebleau 0
Easton 55, M.L. King Charter 6
Grand Lake 13, Basile 6
Grant 43, Pine Prairie 36
Kenner Discovery 40, Fisher 0
Loreauville 27, Kaplan 20
Ouachita Christian 25, St. Frederick 7
Ponchatoula 49, Northshore 7
Port Allen 20, White Castle 13
Rayville 18, Delhi Charter 12
Sacred Heart 57, Mamou 0
Sumner 55, Haynes Academy 0
Friday
Local Class 5A/4A
Belaire 13, Plaquemine 8
Catholic 38, Lafayette Christian 17
Central 56, South Lafourche 21
Central Catholic 38, at McKinley 6
De La Salle 41, Scotlandville 32
Denham Springs 59, Tara 6
Dutchtown 42, Ouachita Parish 33
Liberty 34, Liberty 27
St. Amant 48, Helen Cox 12
St. Edmund Catholic 14, Livonia 12
St. Michael 66, Broadmoor 0
Zachary 35, Woodlawn-BR 28
Local Class 3A and below
Brusly 83, Collegiate Baton Rouge 0
Dunham 26, Southern Lab 20 OT
East Feliciana 38, East Iberville 0
Episcopal 42, Catholic-PC 12
Madison Prep def. Mentorship, forfeit
Parkview Baptist 23, West Feliciana 22
Pope John Paul II 10, Central Private 8
Riverside Academy 43, Albany 34
St. Martin’s 49, Ascension Christian 32
Springfield 42, Ben Franklin 12
Varnado 26, Baker 0
Statewide
Abbeville 20, Opelousas 6
Acadiana 35, Southside 10
Ascension Episcopal 29, Catholic-NI
Assumption 13, Thibodaux 7
Barbe 28, New Iberia 26
Beau Chene 35, Ville Platte 0
Benton 42, Haughton 21
Berwick 35, Centerville 0
Bossier 66, Montgomery 6
Bunkie 36, Lakeview 12
Caldwell Parish 13, Madison 12
Calvary Baptist 70, Lincoln Prep 12
Carencro 45, St. Martinville 12
Carroll 49, Bastrop 22
Carver 15, Landry/Walker 13
Cedar Creek 54, River Oaks 7
Chalmette 45, Ehret 20
Church Point 35, Eunice 0
Comeaux 44, Sam Houston 23
Covenant Christian 30, St. John 22
D’Arbonne Woods 28, Delhi 0
DeRidder 6, Marksville 0
Delta Charter 30, Sicily Island 16
E.D. White 51, Ellender 12
East Beauregard 41, Gueydan 16
East Jefferson 46, Bonnabel 13
East St. John 8, Hahnville 3
Franklinton 47, Belle Chasse 33
General Trass 48, Vidalia 0
Hamilton Christian def. Oberlin, forfeit
Hanson Memorial 47, Lake Arthur 27
Haynesville 54, Ringgold 16
Homer 44, Arcadia 6
Huntington 36, Evangel Christian 34, OT
Independence 40, Northlake Christian 7
Iota 28, North Vermilion 24
Iowa 42, Pineville 0
Jena 14, Tioga 7
Jesuit 51, Holy Cross 7
Jonesboro-Hodge 34, N. Webster 32, 2OT
Kenner Discovery 40, Fisher 0
Lakeside 54, Beekman 20
Leesville 49, Minden 36
Lena Northwood 54, North Central 36
Logansport 38, Rosepine 24
Loyola College Prep 41, West Ouachita 27
Many 44, Red River 31
McDonogh #35 29, McMain 8
Merryville 34, Elton 15
NDHS 13, Cecilia 3
Natchitoches Central 23, C.E. Byrd 10
Neville 28, West Monroe 7
Newman 59, Pearl River 7
North Caddo 44, Plain Dealing 0
North DeSoto def. Pickering, forfeit
Northside 23, Peabody 22
Northwest 28, Kinder 26
Oak Grove 42, Tensas 0
Oakdale 56, Port Barre 14
Opelousas Catholic 28, Menard 0
Patterson 40, Morgan City 0
Ruston 51, St. Thomas More 27
Saint Paul’s 35, Hammond 0
Shreveport Northwood 42, Wossman 14
Slidell 36, Mandeville 35
South Beauregard 22, Vinton 7
St. Louis 30, LaGrange 6
St. Martin’s 49, Ascension Christian 32
St. Mary’s 35, DeQuincy 20
St. Thomas Aquinas 19, Hannan 6
Sterlington 45, Jennings 14
Sulphur 24, Lafayette 21
Terrebonne 26, Central Lafourche 8
Teurlings Catholic 20, Breaux Bridge 12
Union Parish 40, Franklin Parish 6
West Jefferson 44, Higgins 6
Westgate 28, Lake Charles College Prep 12
Westlake 30, Welsh 22
Westminster Christian 33, Highland Baptist 7